It seems like the month of July is packed with coming-of-age releases on Netflix and other streaming services too (xoxo Gossip Girl), so if you are a sucker for the high school halls and the fresh smell of teen spirit, this is the month to watch it all.

If you're looking for new teen shows to watch on Netflix, we've compiled a list of titles that have anything from royal family drama, activism, emotional endings (it’s time to say goodbye to Atypical), and love triangles (Ben or Paxton, isn’t that the question?). Yes, there is a lot to take in, but we have you covered.

Here are the best teen shows arriving on the Netflix platform this month and when they will be available for an immediate binge.

RELATED: The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

Young Royals

Image via Netflix

Release Date: July 1

Created by: Lisa Ambjorn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter

Cast: Edvin Ryding, Pernilla August, Frida Argento, and Malte Gårdinger

If you are a The Crown enthusiast who just finished watching Elite Season 4, then Young Royals is a perfect match! This Swedish series is centered on Prince Wilhem (Edvin Ryding) as he tries to unfold what life looks like aside from the obligations of being a royal. After he is involved in a fight, Wilhem is forced to attend a renowned boarding school called Hillerska. As he engages with his new classmates and life outside of his royal duties, Wilhem will then have to confront a tough decision once he finds out that he is the next in line for the throne.

Generation 56k

Image via Netflix

Release Date: July 1

Created by: Cattleya

Cast: Angelo Spagnoletti, Cristina Cappelli, Fabio Balsamo, and Alfredo Cerrone

They say that you never forget your first love or stop to question if they were “the one.” In Generation 56k, an Italian Netflix original, Daniel (Angelo Spagnoletti) is a hopeless romantic making a living through a dating app. While he thrives helping people find their ideal partner, his love life is a complete mess until Daniel meets his old friend Matilda (Cristina Cappelli). When these two 30-year-olds re-encounter each other years later, each of them narrates their side of the story while revisiting their teenage memories during the 90s (the decade in which the Internet changed everything!). This comedy has a Modern Love-like tone and blends nostalgia with a mature perspective.

Mortel (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Release date: July 2

Created by: Frédéric Garcia

Cast: Carl Malapa, Némo Schiffman, Manon Bresch, and Luisa Manjimbe

Mortel is a Netflix cancellation gone wrong. The streaming platform had announced that the show would not be back for another season earlier this year, but to our surprise, they released the trailer for Season 2 and announced that it would arrive in July. This French horror/fantasy series follows three high schoolers: Sofiane (Carl Malapa), Victor (Némo Schiffman), and Luisa (Manon Bresch). Their personalities might clash, but a supernatural force binds them together. As they try to master their superpowers as a team, they must also deal with the consequences of having them in the first place. If you enjoyed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, this series might meet your interest.

We the People

Image via Netflix

Release Date: July 4

Created by: Barack and Michelle Obama

Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile, Andra Day, Janelle Monáe

Coming out of a year filled with protests and activism, We the People is a Netflix animation series that compiles all the heavy subjects into short episodes with loads of insight. Packed with Hollywood stars (there is H.E.R, Adam Lambert, and more in the mix), the show is targeted at the younger generation, stepping into a world of decision-making and civics. Based on the trailer, We the People seems a little like the 1970s animated series called Schoolhouse Rock! in the sense that it aims to educate people through music and animation.

Atypical (Season 4)

Image via Netflix

Release date: July 9

Created by: Robia Rashid

Cast: Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Rapaport, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

It’s time to say goodbye to a heart-warming Netflix original! Atypical season 4 will be released this month and like every ending, we should probably anticipate a few tears rolling down our cheeks. This series is focused on Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old within the autism spectrum during his high school years. He suddenly decides that it is the right time to find a girlfriend and is determined to succeed in his conquest. While Sam tries to look for true love and independence, each of his family members are affected in one way or another. Atypical brings a unique perspective to the coming-of-age genre by exploring what it means to live on the Autism spectrum, and while that perspective will be missed, here's hoping the final episodes the sweet and heartfelt sendoff it deserves.

RELATED: ‘Atypical’ Season 4’s Trailer Teases Sam’s Ultimate Challenge Before the Series Says Goodbye

Never Have I Ever (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Release Date: July 15

Created by: Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan, and Jaren Lewison

Never Have I Ever was a breath of fresh air during the hectic 2020 year. Despite its simplistic narrative, it showcases representation on screen in a very light but moving manner. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is an American teenage girl, who grows up torn about her connections to her Indian heritage. Aside from that, she is determined to be popular in her first year of high school and date her ultimate crush, Paxton (Darren Barnet). From what we can tell, the next season will feature Devi in the middle of a love triangle between Paxton and her nemesis Ben (Jaren Lewison), while still delivering the lighthearted laughs and touching coming-of-age moments audiences loved in Season 1.

Outer Banks (Season 2)

Image via Netflix

Release date: July 24

Created by: Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss

Another teen show that became an instant top 10 Netflix hit last year was Outer Banks. Set in North Carolina (One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek are the living proof that this is the best place for a teen series), a group of Pogue teenagers try to uncover the mystery behind their ringleader’s missing father. When John B. (Chase Stokes) and his companions follow clues down the rabbit hole, they find a map to a hidden treasure that's linked to his father’s disappearance. Season 2 will come out later this month, which means that there will be more romance in the air, friendship struggles, and social class disputes — and of course, plenty of mystery and treasure-hunting adventure.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

John Boyega Replaces Jonathan Majors as Marine War Veteran in ‘892’ John Boyega has saved the day for this indie drama.

Read Next

Isabella Soares (10 Articles Published) Isabella Soares is a Freelance Resource Writer for Collider. She is passionate about teen dramas, Glee, and simply anything with a plot twist. More From Isabella Soares