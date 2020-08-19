13 New Images from ‘Tenet’ Still Don’t Explain the Movie

Warner Bros. has released thirteen new images from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Even though the film is only a few weeks away from release, the plot remains shrouded in mystery. It involves something called “time inversion” but beyond that, the story details are as obscure as when the film was first announced. If you’re hoping that these images might shed a little more light on the plot, I have some bad news. They’re very pretty images, but don’t expect them to shine a light on the film’s subject matter.

What’s fascinating about Tenet is that at some point, the lid has to come off, and while Nolan probably would have preferred a day-and-date release worldwide, that’s not going to happen in the midst of a pandemic. The reasonable solution would seem to be to push the film back to 2021 when there’s likely to be a vaccine and life can return to normal, but Warner Bros. didn’t want to sit on their tentpole, so it’s getting an unusual worldwide release where it will land in territories outside the U.S. on August 28th before getting a limited release in the U.S. on September 4th. The irony is that for all of Nolan’s desire to have films experienced on the big screen, I can’t recommend that anyone see it in a theater in the middle of a pandemic, and maybe they should just wait for the film to hit Blu-ray.

Check out the new Tenet images below. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tenet: