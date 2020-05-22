‘Tenet’s New Trailer Is Equal Parts Trippy and Thrilling, Thank God

Fans of big-budget, adult-focused, original, intelligent genre films rejoice! Christopher Nolan is here with another trailer for his upcoming mind-bender, Tenet.

The film stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Robert Pattinson (High Life), and Elizabeth Debicki (Widows). Working from his own script, Nolan directed the picture with returning DP Hoyte van Hoytema, who last lensed Nolan’sDunkirk, and the duo used a combination of 70mm and IMAX cameras (because of course they did!).

Whelp, in the grand tradition of such Christopher Nolan trailers as Inception, Interstellar, and even The Dark Knight, I still don’t know what the hell is happening in Tenet but I’m somehow fully onboard. I’m not sure a trailer has ever Christopher Nolan’d as hard as this trailer Christopher Nolans, from the opening burwhaaaaaaam, to that grey-ish but gorgeous cinematography, to the fact he just went and blew up a whole-ass airplane. My dude did not come to play on this film, which seems to really be stretching the definition of what does and does not count as time travel. “Doesn’t us being here now mean it never happened?” asks Washington’s character and, uh, I do not know how to answer that.

Important note! The trailer simply ends with “coming to theaters”, which once and for all seems to suggest Tenet won’t be sticking to that July 17 release date after all.

Check out the trailer below, and for more on the cryptic blockbuster known as Tenet, here’s our crash course of everything we know about the plot thus far.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For even more on the film, make sure to click through the links below: