The New ‘Tenet’ Trailer Is Premiering on Fortnite, Because Kids Go Apeshit for Chris Nolan

Christopher Nolan, a filmmaker known for high-concept science fiction for adults, is premiering the latest trailer for his upcoming time-bending thriller Tenet on Fortnite, a cartoon shooter game played primarily by children. No, I do not understand this move either.

The official Fortnite Twitter account proudly revealed this information, indicating that the trailer will be played every hour, on the hour, in-game beginning at 8pm EST.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere! Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET. ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

Tenet won’t be the first film to use Fortnite as a marketing tool. The Rise of Skywalker famously dropped a major plot point in the game in lieu of including it in the actual film, because apparently that’s how we’re making movies now. Avengers: Infinity War participated in a tie-in event in which you could find the Infinity Gauntlet and briefly become Thanos, which is a thing that actually makes sense for a video game.

In case you’ve blessedly managed to avoid it, Fortnite is a massively popular online shooter in which players can spend their parents’ cash on goofy outfits to parachute into an enormous island with 99 other players and attempt to be the last one standing. The majority of the game’s player base is reportedly made up of players ages 18-24, but it is overwhelmingly played by much younger kids. The winner of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup was 16, the youngest contestant was 13, and the crowd was almost entirely comprised of grade school kids and their parents. What I’m getting at is that a huge number of Fortnite players weren’t alive when The Dark Knight came out, the Nolan film with the most kid appeal. Some of them hadn’t even been born when Inception hit theaters, and I doubt this sizeable chunk of Fortnite’s player base was getting down with Interstellar or Dunkirk. Sure, Fortnite has a monthly player base of around 80 million, but it’s really hard to imagine a fifth grader stopping in between whipping out the latest dance emote while wearing a dinosaur costume to think, “Hey, that super vague adult thriller looks interesting.” It’s dropping a trailer for Looper in the middle of Skylanders.

The Tenet trailer hits Fortnite at 8pm est, and will replay every hour on the hour. For adults who’d like to watch it, it will also hit YouTube at roughly the same time. For more on Tenet, check out everything we know about the mysterious blockbuster.