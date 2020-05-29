New ‘Tenet’ TV Spot Is Just Long Enough to Make Everything More Confusing

The world eagerly awaits Tenet, Christopher Nolan‘s action sci-fi blockbuster that is not about time travel but is about people traveling through time. Also, uh, the movie still might open in the middle of a pandemic. A lot going on with Tenet, which is why every bit of teasery Warner Bros. provides is worth pouring over, like this new TV spot that is just long enough to offer new, intriguing information.

“It’s inverted. Someone is manufacturing them in the future,” Clémence Poésy‘s character says, which gives some idea of the type of mission John David Washington is going to undertake that is, somehow, not exactly going to happen in a linear fashion. Woo boy. Either way, there’s also a shot in there of the whole-ass plan Nolan blew up for real, and plot or not plot that just whips ass.

Check out the new TV spot below. For more on Tenet, here is the longstanding tradition that Christopher Nolan broke while making the film. Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Fiona Dourif, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine.

Here is the official synopsis for Tenet: