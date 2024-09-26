There are only a few more sleeps for horror fans before Art the Clown comes down their chimney in Terrifier 3. Damien Leone’s next chapter in his blood-soaked Terrifier franchise slashes its way to theaters in just two weeks. Leading up to the release, we’ve been gifted thrilling trailers, deadly merchandise, and new screaming-worthy images. The latter of which has mostly featured Art in his festive Santa Claus-inspired wardrobe. Now, Terrifier 3’s latest image has horror's scariest clown swinging away at the holiday season.

Revealed in Entertainment Weekly’s Fall Preview Guide, the image sees Art in his blood-covered Santa attire, complete with a beard and the mythical figure’s jolly red hat, wielding an ax. Art’s all too pleased with himself. The blood on the weapon itself indicates that he’s either admiring his latest kill or he’s used the ax on more than one ill-fated victim. While the previous trailers have shown the heavy influence of Bob Clark’s horror classic Black Christmas all over this slasher, this image invokes another iconic Christmas-themed horror gem — Silent Night, Deadly Night. The killer in that film was an orphan named Billy whose fear of the holiday season, due to traumatic events from his childhood, makes him snap. In a Santa Claus suit, he used an ax to punish the “naughty” people he encountered. A very similar look to the one Art has in this image and Terrifier 3’s marketing as a whole. It’s going to be exciting to see if Silent Night, Deadly Night’s influence extends past the frightening visual aesthetic.

What Is ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terrifier 3 takes place five years after Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) beheaded and “killed” Art the Clown in Terrifier 2. That has left its traumatizing mark on both her and her brother Johnathan (Elliot Fullam). They’re trying to move on with a nice family Christmas. However, Sienna’s paranoia was warranted as Art is back in town to make Miles County’s Christmas Eve a living hell. He’s out for revenge on Sienna in the goriest Terrifier film to date. Reviews coming out of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest earlier this month have backed up that haunting sentiment as well. Alongside LaVera and Fullam, Terrifier 3 stars Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and David Howard Thornton as everyone’s favorite killer clown.

Terrifier 3 exclusively decks the halls in theaters on October 11, 2024. There will also be Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 double-features during the slasher’s preview night on Thursday, October 10. While horror fans anxiously wait for Art’s Christmas nightmare to begin, you can view the latest trailer for the film below.