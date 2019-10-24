New ‘The Aeronauts’ Trailer Sets Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne on a High-Flying Adventure

Amazon has released a new trailer for The Aeronauts. The story follows a pilot (Felicity Jones) and scientist (Eddie Redmayne) in 1862 who embark on a dangerous expedition to go higher than ever in a balloon in order to obtain important weather data. I caught the film at TIFF and found it to be exciting and fun, but also worth catching on the big screen if possible as director Tom Harper really makes great use of the vertigo-inducing scenery.
This is a solid trailer that does a fine job of quickly explaining what the movie is about, why these two characters need each other, and the adventure they’re going to go on. Amazon then loaded it up with positive blurbs from various publications, and that’s really all they can do. The issue is that you don’t want to spoil what happens in a movie that only has two major characters who are largely confined to a very small space. It’s not an easy movie to sell, but I hope people will at least give it a chance because Harper’s made a thrilling and exciting picture.
Check out the new The Aeronauts trailer below. The film opens December 6th and also stars Himesh Patel and Tom Courtenay.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Aeronauts:
In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking records and advancing scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.