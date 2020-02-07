New ‘The Invisible Man’ Trailer Shows Elisabeth Moss Taking on an Unseen Predator

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released a new The Invisible Man trailer. The upcoming horror remake follows Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), who escapes from an abusive relationship only to discover that her ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) has apparently committed suicide and left her everything on the condition she can prove her sanity. However, Cecilia soon learns that her ex isn’t dead; he’s just turned himself invisible and using his newfound power to torment her further.

Watching this new trailer, I just know this film is going to have me on edge throughout its runtime. I love the themes director Leigh Whannell is working with (that domestic abuse goes unseen and women are dismissed as “crazy”), but even from the vantage of just scaring the audience, I really like the camerawork glimpsed in this trailer. You can tell that Whannell is working to make you feel the Invisible Man’s presence in every shot so that you share Cecilia’s paranoia and fear.

Check out The Invisible Man trailer below. The film opens February 28th and also stars Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid.

