You always need to start with a successful movie if you want to kick off a franchise, and The Purge is no exception. The tight, nasty thriller — which starred Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey — from James DeMonaco, released in 2013, was set in a dystopian future in which the United States has implemented an annual event known as "The Purge." During this 12-hour period, all crime, including murder, is legal and emergency services are suspended. The franchise explores the consequences and social implications of this government-sanctioned event. The film was a huge commercial success and spawned four sequel films and a network television show which ran for two seasons. Another film, starring Frank Grillo, who appeared in the first two sequels, is in early development.

In the first film, Hawke and Headey appeared as James and Mary Sandin. James is a wealthy home security system salesman who has benefited financially from the annual Purge, selling elaborate home protection setups to other affluent families. On the night of the Purge, the family locks themselves down and settles in for the evening, but when their son Charlie (Max Burkholder) disables the security system to allow a wounded stranger a safe haven, things go sideways for the privileged family.

Throughout the movie, the Sandins have to defend their home from both masked assailants, and their own neighbors, as they're faced with moral dilemmas of their own, and try to decide if one life is worth more than their own. The evening ends up costing James his life, in a dark ending. But now, director DeMonaco has revealed we may not have seen the last of the Sandin family, as he discussed the future of the franchise in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff.

Image via USA

RELATED: James DeMonaco Has Finished the Script for ‘The Purge 6'

The Existence of the Purge Killed Mary Sandin's Soul

Nemiroff inquired about the status of the surviving members of the Sandin family, and where they might be now after how the evening affected them. DeMonaco enthusiastically confirmed that he would love to revisit the family and examine the mental scarring that would have occurred after what they went through. DeMonaco believes the family would have left the community they were in, with Headey's character Mary never truly at ease with what the Purge represented, as opposed to her husband who recognized its potential to make money in a capitalist society — which ended up being his ultimate downfall.

"Absolutely. I always wanted to follow them up," said DeMonaco. "And listen, if the strike ends and we get a chance, there is talk of doing an interesting take on a TV show where I would be able to do that because we'd be able to explore very intimate Purge stories, but I don't know if that's true, but I hope." DeMonaco continued, saying:

"I think they move away. I would say they would do what I did. I think a family that experiences that much trauma and loss on that night – and Lena’s character I always thought, way more than James, the Lena Headey character was questioning The Purge in a way that he wasn't. He was just accepting the financial rewards of selling security systems. Lena always said she wanted to play it like she was dead inside, that the mere fact that The Purge existed had killed her soul. So she kind of wanted to play it, and I think she plays it beautifully. She's constantly kind of looking at her reflections and contemplating quietly what this all means. I think if you experience that level of trauma you exit pretty quickly the country. I don’t think you can buy into a government system that sanctions this. I always want to follow the Sandins on that journey to another country, which is what I thought it would be. But then that country maybe starts purging, too, and the cycle of crap continues in the world."

The Purge Is Like A Punch In The Face

Nemiroff went back to that point about revisiting the Sandins, adding that television would be a great way to do more intimate storylines within the greater narrative of The Purge universe. After all, the later films became more sprawling action films across cities as the story turned from the 1% to the 99% who did not have access to security systems like the Sandins. DeMonaco agreed that it would be a great way into the smaller narratives surrounding the event, although he confessed he couldn't go into too many details about what he was planning.

Admitting that television allowed for a deeper exploration of what the Purge itself means to different groups of people, DeMonaco elaborated by saying that, while the films are summer movies designed to be explosive by nature, television has allowed for a more nuanced approach to storytelling.

"Absolutely. That's what I was thinking. I think it would be a great way – I can't give away the conceit, but it opens it up in a way that the canvas would be, we can pay attention to a lot of people," he said. "The movies always have to be, as you know, they’re summer releases, July 4th. They have this kind of momentum, like a punch in the face. I always say I'm not the most nuanced filmmaker in The Purge world because we're kind of just really slamming both the messaging and the story points home in that 95 minutes we have." DeMonaco further expanded on the beauty of storytelling on television, saying:

"The beauty of TV, what I'm learning is, I'm definitely more of a film guy, but what I'm learning about TV in watching TV and learning more about it is that the real estate just allows you to dive deeper into things that you can never do in a movie. Take your time to really explain why someone would pick up a gun on that night and what drives them to this decision in a way that I really can't do in the film. So I think it would be great. And we can get into more detailed things of what happened to the Sandin family. Even other characters throughout that people have fallen in love with. We can get into that. I think the conceit of the show, if it happens, will allow entry into smaller films and revisiting characters, too."