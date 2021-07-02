Happy Friday! Warner Bros. has just dropped a ton of new images from The Suicide Squad. In the newly released images, we see several stills from scenes previously spotted in the “leaked” trailer that dropped last week, including the face-off between Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) after he’s plucked out of prison and enlisted to join the Suicide Squad.

The cast of characters can be seen in a mix of images — some from their time in Belle Reve, pre-Suicide Squad, while others are after they have been dropped on the enemy-filled island of Corto Maltese.

One of the best photos in the batch is a behind-the-scenes cast photo filled with laughs. James Gunn stands in between Nathan Fillion and Margot Robbie, flanked by the rest of the cast in costume. Sean Gunn is also seen in the photo, clad in the gray and black CGI suit worn to bring to life his character Weasel.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: A New "Leaked" 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Reveals Which Character Got the Jump on Superman

In another new image from the set, Gunn can be seen directing Elba in between takes. Bloodsport appears to have sustained a minor head injury during one of the many chaotic battles featured in the trailers. As the director has previously revealed — nobody is safe. So don’t get too attached to any of these characters because Gunn is entirely unafraid to kill them off.

In addition to Elba, Davis, Robbie, and Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard “Dick” Hertz/Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of the adorably dangerous King Shark. Check out all of the new pictures of the cast below.

The Suicide Squad premieres in theatres and on HBO Max on August 6. You can also catch James Gunn and the cast on Wipeout next month.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

KEEP READING: 2021 Movie Release Dates: Here's What's Coming to Theaters This Year

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch 'The Tomorrow War': Where to Stream Chris Pratt's New Action Flick After guarding the galaxy, Chris Pratt is heading to the future in his latest sci-fi action movie, and here’s how you can watch it.

Read Next

Maggie Lovitt (6 Articles Published) Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a Weekend TV/Movie News Writer at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. She is also an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild. More From Maggie Lovitt