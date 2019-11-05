New ‘The Two Popes’ Trailer Examines an Unlikely Friendship

0

Netflix has released a new The Two Popes trailer. The upcoming dramedy looks at the unlikely friendship between Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), who would go on to become Pope Francis. The movie examines how these two men rose through the ranks of the papacy and their relationship to faith, God, and sin.

I saw the movie at TIFF and was taken by how funny and charming it was while still examining some weighty topics. I wrote:

What makes those conflicts so interesting is that they depend on the divine. Everyone wrestles with his or her place in the universe, and if you’re a person who believes in God, you wrestle with man’s inhumanity to man and the silence you may hear when you try to speak with your creator. That’s hard enough for most of humanity, but imagine that dealing with it is in your job description and 1.2 billion people are depending on you. The Catholic Church exists as a bizarre political and spiritual entity that’s both important to the lives of over a billion people, but also kind of a relic of a Western European balance of power that doesn’t exist anymore. So where does that leave Benedict and Bergoglio? What does it mean to lead the Catholic Church in the present day?

Even if you’re not Catholic or particularly religious, you’ll likely find The Two Popes a compelling movie, especially thanks to its two lead performers.

Check out the new trailer below. The Two Popes will open in limited release on November 27th before arriving on Netflix on December 20th.

