New ‘The Two Popes’ Trailer Examines an Unlikely Friendship

Netflix has released a new The Two Popes trailer. The upcoming dramedy looks at the unlikely friendship between Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), who would go on to become Pope Francis. The movie examines how these two men rose through the ranks of the papacy and their relationship to faith, God, and sin.
I saw the movie at TIFF and was taken by how funny and charming it was while still examining some weighty topics. I wrote:
What makes those conflicts so interesting is that they depend on the divine. Everyone wrestles with his or her place in the universe, and if you’re a person who believes in God, you wrestle with man’s inhumanity to man and the silence you may hear when you try to speak with your creator. That’s hard enough for most of humanity, but imagine that dealing with it is in your job description and 1.2 billion people are depending on you. The Catholic Church exists as a bizarre political and spiritual entity that’s both important to the lives of over a billion people, but also kind of a relic of a Western European balance of power that doesn’t exist anymore. So where does that leave Benedict and Bergoglio? What does it mean to lead the Catholic Church in the present day?
Even if you’re not Catholic or particularly religious, you’ll likely find The Two Popes a compelling movie, especially thanks to its two lead performers.
Check out the new trailer below. The Two Popes will open in limited release on November 27th before arriving on Netflix on December 20th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Two Popes:
From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of “City of God,” and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.