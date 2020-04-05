Is a New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Really Happening? One Netflix Series Subject Says Yes

Is the world really ready for a new episode of Netflix successful docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness? Whether or not we’re emotionally or spiritually ready, it’s possible a new episode may be coming our way in the near future — if we’re to believe a recent tease from series subject Jeff Lowe.

Just a few weeks after Tiger King‘s March 22 debut on Netflix and subsequent ascent into one of the most talked-about releases of 2020, Lowe is teasing even more new footage is coming soon. Lowe hinted at the possibility of a new episode while he and Lauren were filming a Cameo video (which made its was to Twitter for the masses to enjoy) for a Tiger King fan. After negging the Cameo video recipient, Lowe shared, “Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow.”

For those who need a little refresh, Lowe and his wife, Lauren Lowe, are the current owners of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, a.k.a. the Zoo Formerly Owned by Joe Exotic. Lowe was a subject of close scrutiny in the latter half of Tiger King as the series examined Lowe’s sometimes suspect business practices and short-lived partnership leading into an explosive implosion of said partnership with Exotic. While Lowe is depicted as perhaps a comparatively more competent zoo owner than Exotic (I use the word “competent” lightly since Lowe’s history with exotic animals is just as suspect as the rest), Tiger King doesn’t shy away from addressing some of the shadier aspects of the current zoo owner’s personal history.

Now, is a new episode actually happening? No official comments from Tiger King producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have been made in the last few days on the subject. However, comments have been made since Tiger King‘s release which could point toward new episodes being cut together for release, either as one-off episodes or a completely new season. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly just one day after Tiger King‘s release, Chaiklin touched on the possibility of a Season 2: “I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it’s a story that’s still unfolding. We’re not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

Even if a new episode does come together for release in the next week or two, it’s still unclear what the episode would cover. A reunion episode, an update following the events of episode seven, a tell-all episode, or even an interlude between seasons all seem like distinct and logical possibilities.

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix right now. You can watch Lowe’s, uh, interesting video tease below. For more, check out our roundup of the best new movie arrivals on Netflix in April.