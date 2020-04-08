Fox, TMZ Teaming Up for New ‘Tiger King’ Documentary Special

Facebook Messenger

There’s no denying it. Tiger King, the latest in Netflix’s many true crime documentary series, is a bonafide sensation. A huge hit for the streaming service, an easily memeable world, and characters like Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin immediately grabbing our attention (despite the show’s, you know, problematic lightening/psuedo-glorification of animal and domestic abuse). It makes sense that other networks would want a piece of this white trash pie — and now (via the Hollywood Reporter), we’re seeing such television bandwagoning take place.

Fox and TMZ, those bastions of journalism, are teaming up to produce a new hour long documentary special called: TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down?. The show will feature maestro of sippy drinks Harvey Levin, interviews with folks connected to Joe Exotic, and never-before-seen footage surrounding the case. Fox and TMZ aim to investigate and answer lingering questions in the cultural zeitgeist post-Tiger King, including that rumor about Baskin’s first husband’s disappearance.

tiger-king

Image via Netflix

This is not the first time TMZ has put together an hour long documentary special on a trending subject — they recently produced Harry and Meghan: The Royals in Crisis about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family — nor is it the first Tiger King pseudo-spin-off of the Netflix show announced — that would be ID’s Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. And if you’re happy to get some more Joe Exotic content in your life, I bless you and appreciate you. Me personally — it all leaves a rather icky taste in my mouth.

TMZ Investigates: Tiger King — What Really Went Down? airs on Fox this Monday night. For more on Mr. Tiger King, here’s our initial review, and our impassioned editorial for its moral bankruptcy.

