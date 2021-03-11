A new beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is being made by the same team behind Streets of Rage 4, one of the most recent classics of the genre. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was announced by publisher Dotemu, with a retro inspired trailer that plays homage both to the classic TMNT animated show as to some of the first games in the franchise.

The cinematic section of the trailer shows Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello fighting classic villains from the franchise, such as Rocksteady, Bebop and, of course, Shredder. Beloved supporting characters such as Master Splinter and April O’Neil also join the action, which might indicate they both can become playable characters in the game. The cinematic section is also heavily inspired by the first TMNT’s animated series, the main product responsible for the success of the team since 1987, and which ran through 10 seasons.

The gameplay section of the trailer show the side-scroller action with high-quality pixel art, a direct reference to the classic games that inspired the new title: the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, released for the NES in 1989; and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, which came out to the Super Nintendo in 1992. Both games are still remembered as classics, and the fact the new game goes straight to the source will certainly please a lot of fans. The four different life bars on the GUI are also an indicator that the game will support a cooperative experience.

Image via Dotemu/Tribute Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is being made by publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games. The latter of the pair is a studio that houses some of the talents responsible for Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game, a classic beat 'em up which just released a Complete Edition. Besides being one of the best beat ‘em ups in the market, Scott Pilgrim is known for its amazing animation, something that’s also the trademark of publisher Dotemu, directly involved with the development of Streets of Rage 4 and the remake of Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap.

The past projects of both developer and publisher, as well as their declared intention of getting inspired by the classics of TV and video games, couldn’t be better news for the fans of TMNT. A good retro beat 'em up experience, with high quality animation is the perfect way to relive the glory the franchise had through the '90s, while we wait to see how else Hollywood can mistreat our favorite turtles.

Currently, there’s no release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge yet. It will be coming soon to PC and additional consoles. Check out the official announcement trailer below.

Also, be sure to check out the official poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, too:

