Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in April 2020

Ahoy, mateys! Are ye feeling a touch of the cabin-fever on account of all yer self-quarantining and staying safe and whatnot? Are ye needin’ some new Amazon Prime content to be streamin’?!

Ahem. Well. Sorry about that. It’s just that The Lighthouse, in which Willem Dafoe one billion percent talks like that, is coming to Amazon Prime in April 16, and it’s the perfect viewing experiment to heighten and crystallize your self-quarantine anxieties into its purest, most cathartic form. What else is coming to Amazon in April? They’ve got a bunch of James Bond films in snappy 4K transfers, one of my most favorite underseen contemporary action gems Hotel Artemis, original movies like Les Misérables, Invisible Life, and Selah and the Spades, original series like Tales from the Loop and Bosch season 6, and the rental debut of newer titles like Underwater and The Turning.

Plus, Amazon Prime members will “have access to the first season of select shows on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership.” So for what normally costs extra in video channels, you can check out free samples of great shows like Vida! What are ye waitin’ for — get to streamin’!

Here is everything coming to Amazon Prime in April 2020:

April 1

Movies

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

Series

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3

Movies

Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10

Movies

Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Movies

Vault (2019)

April 16

Movies

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17

Movies

Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Series

Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20

Movies

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29

Movies

Footloose (2011)

New in April – Available for Purchase on Prime Video

April 7

Movies

The Turning (2020)

Underwater (2020)

New in April – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

April 1

Series

The Mallorca Files: Season 1 (Britbox)

April 2

Live Events – Sports

Valero Texas Open (PGA Tour Live)

Series

Broke: Season 1 (CBS All Access)

April 5

Live Events – Network

ACM Awards (CBS All Access)

Series

World on Fire: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

April 9

Series

The Good Fight: Season 4 (CBS All Access)

April 10

Series

The Undoing: Season 1 (HBO)

Movies

IT: Chapter 2 (HBO)

April 11

Live Events – Sports

The Masters (CBS All Access)

April 12

Series

Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Belgravia: Season 1 (Epix)

Insecure: Season 4 (HBO)

Run: Season 1 (HBO)

April 16

Live Events – Sports

RBC Heritage (PGA Tour Live)

Movies

Joker (2019) (HBO)

April 23

Live Events – Sports

Zurich Classic of New Orleans (PGA Tour Live)

April 26

Series

Vida: Season 3 (STARZ)

April 27

Series

I Know This Much is True: Season 1 (HBO)