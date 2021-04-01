'Jack Ryan' fans take note: There's a new Tom Clancy adaptation heading to Amazon this month!

Need a handy list of all the new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video this month? Look no further! From old favorites to new debuts, here are all the new streaming titles on Amazon in April 2021.

This month is a biggie, as far as library titles go! There's a whole heap of great films arriving on Amazon April 1st, from rom-coms like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Four Weddings and a Funeral to sci-fi greats like Minority Report, Mad Max, and The Abyss. There's also a pair of standout 2020 hits landing on streaming for the first time: the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged and the wonderful genre-bending delight that is the coming-of-age-horror-sci-fi-rom-com Spontaneous.

Amazon's also got a pair of standout originals premiering in April. First up is the new anthology horror series THEM, which picked up solid reviews out of its SXSW debut last month. And finally, there's Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, the new thriller from Sicario: Day of the Soldado director Stefano Sollima (and co-written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan), which stars Michael B. Jordan as one of Clancy's most beloved characters, John Clark.

Check out all the upcoming release details below.

April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Series

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

*THEM - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror's Advocate (2007)

April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30

*Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

