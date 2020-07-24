Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in August 2020

Another month, another Great Shuffling of the titles you can stream on all the major streaming services. Amazon Prime just released its latest list, and there are some exciting gems on there. Starting August 1, you can catch James Mangold‘s fabulous Western 3:10 to Yuma, Tony Scott’s sweatiest masterpiece Top Gun, or Mike Newell‘s rom-com royalty Four Weddings and a Funeral. On the newer side, there’s also Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Peanut Butter Falcon, or—if you’re in the mood to watch Tom Hardy poop his pants more than one time—Capone.

On the TV side, new The Boys after-show Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys officially launches on August 28 ahead of season 2 in September.

Check out the full list of what’s new to Amazon Prime in August 2020 below:

August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 21

*Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

*Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

The Legion (2020)

August 28

*Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

New in August – Available for Rental or Purchase on Prime Video

August 4

Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons (2020)

August 7

The Fight (2020)

August 11

The King of Staten Island (2020)

August 18

Irresistible (2020)

August 23

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)