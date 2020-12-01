In our coldest month, when it seems like it gets dark around 2pm, why not keep things merry and bright with the warmth of a streaming service? Amazon Prime has released what's coming to their video service in December 2020, and we've got some goodies.

On the movie side, we've got original, star-driven vehicles like Riz Ahmed in the musical drama Sound of Metal and Rachel Brosnahan in the crime thriller I'm Your Woman, plus delightful library titles like A League of Their Own, Goldeneye, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Thank You for Smoking, The Hurt Locker, and much more. And on the TV front, we've got the original series The Wilds, which places teenage girls on a mysterious stranded island, and Season 5 of sci-fi cult hit The Expanse — plus library titles like The Bernie Mac Show, Mad About You, and more. And on December 30, we get a delightful-sounding comedy special with top-tier female comedic talent called Yearly Departed, where they will eviscerate this never-ending year we call 2020.

Check out the full list of what will be streaming on Amazon Prime in December 2020 below.

December 1

Movies

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway's Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw's Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King's Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

Series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

December 4

Movies

*Sound of Metal - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 7

Movies

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

Series

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

Movies

*I'm Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

*Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

*The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

Movies

*The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 5

December 17

Movies

La Pachanga (1958)

December 18

Movies

Blackbird (2020)

Specials

*The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special

December 23

Movies

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Movies

*Sylvie's Love - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune (2012)

December 27

Movies

The House Sitter (2016)

December 28

Movies

Hope Gap (2020)

December 30

Specials

*Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special

December 31

Movies

Supervized (2019)

