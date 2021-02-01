This Valentine's Day season, there's nothing more romantic than snuggling up with a loved one, a blanket, or whatever else you've got lying around in your quarantine bubble, and streaming the heck out of some movies and television shows! And Amazon Prime has all kinds of stuff for you to tear into while you tear into your box of chocolates this February 2021.
On the movie front, we've got the original, trippy story Bliss starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. We've also got a new, original time-loop love story called The Map of Tiny Perfect Things starring Kathryn Newton. And on the library front, we've got classics like Coming to America, Dazed and Confused, Moulin Rouge, Notes on a Scandal, The Prestige, There's Something About Mary, and more. If you're looking for television, there's a new suspense thriller series from Amazon called Tell Me Your Secrets coming sometime in February, alongside shows like City on a Hill, The Game, and Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.
The new sci-fi drama comes from 'Another Earth' director Mike Cahill.
Check out the full list of what will be streaming on Amazon Prime in February 2021 below.
Series
*Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
February 1
Movies
Antz (1998)
Australia (2008)
Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)
Coming To America (1988)
Courageous (2011)
Dazed And Confused (1993)
Down To Earth (2001)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)
How She Move (2008)
Imagine That (2009)
Just Wright (2010)
Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)
Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Notes On A Scandal (2006)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Spy Next Door (2010)
The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)
The Ides Of March (2011)
The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
The Prestige (2006)
There's Something About Mary (1998)
The Village (2004)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)
Series
19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Billions: Seasons 1-3
Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)
Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)
Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)
For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)
I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
One On One: Season 1-5
Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Game: Seasons 1-3
The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)
What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)
February 5
Movies
*Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3
February 12
Movies
*Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
*Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
February 16
Movies
Catfish (2010)
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)
February 18
Movies
Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)
February 19
Series
*The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1
February 26
Movies
The Informer (2020)
Series
*Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series
And it's a positive reaction, natch.