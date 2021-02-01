This Valentine's Day season, there's nothing more romantic than snuggling up with a loved one, a blanket, or whatever else you've got lying around in your quarantine bubble, and streaming the heck out of some movies and television shows! And Amazon Prime has all kinds of stuff for you to tear into while you tear into your box of chocolates this February 2021.

On the movie front, we've got the original, trippy story Bliss starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. We've also got a new, original time-loop love story called The Map of Tiny Perfect Things starring Kathryn Newton. And on the library front, we've got classics like Coming to America, Dazed and Confused, Moulin Rouge, Notes on a Scandal, The Prestige, There's Something About Mary, and more. If you're looking for television, there's a new suspense thriller series from Amazon called Tell Me Your Secrets coming sometime in February, alongside shows like City on a Hill, The Game, and Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

Check out the full list of what will be streaming on Amazon Prime in February 2021 below.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Series

*Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

February 1

Movies

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Series

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One On One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

Image via Paramount Pictures, SEGA

February 5

Movies

*Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12

Movies

*Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 16

Movies

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 18

Movies

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

Series

*The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 26

Movies

The Informer (2020)

Series

*Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series

Share Share Tweet Email

Kevin Feige Shares His Reaction to Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' Pitch And it's a positive reaction, natch.