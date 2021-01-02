Did your remote Christmas include lots of Amazon Prime boxes? Why not keep that streak going by streaming some new Amazon Prime content on your TV box?

Okay, that segue was a stretch, but the great movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video this January 2021 are not. They've got Regina King's fascinating, captivating directorial debut One Night in Miami, the classic paranoid comedy Dr. Strangelove, the bugnuts gonzo action flick Face/Off, the objective Shyamalan masterpiece Signs, and the friggin' Truman Show. And in the TV space, they've got shows like serial killer drama Dexter (just pretend the last episode doesn't exist), celebrity publicist drama Flack, and Indian political thriller Tandav to binge.

Check out the full list of what will be streaming on Amazon Prime in January 2021 below.

Image via Warner Bros.

January 1

Movies

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil's Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Series

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

Image via Paramount

January 6

Movies

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Movies

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Movies

*Herself - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

January 11

Movies

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 15

Movies

*One Night In Miami - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Movies

Alone (2020)

Series

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Series

Grantchester: Season 5

January 22

Series

*Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Jessy and Nessy - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 29

Movies

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

Share Share Tweet Email

The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now WarnerMedia's new streaming service is the exclusive home of 'Doctor Who,' 'Friends,' 'The West Wing', and a whole lot more.