Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in July 2020

It’s a new month, which means there is a whole new list of movies, TV shows, and originals coming to Amazon Prime Video. Unlike previous months for Prime customers, the July 2020 lineup is on the smaller side, with what feels like just a handful of titles landing on the streamer versus a massive wave of new items. But, don’t be so quick to judge! Because what this list lacks in size, it absolutely makes up for in quantity.

Movie fans will be especially pleased with the new titles on Prime Video in July. There are some classics we can now dig into, including creature feature Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube; the lighthearted rom-com Hitch starring Will Smith and Kevin James; the David Fincher early ’00s thriller Panic Room starring Jodie Foster; and this year’s unsettling horror pic Vivarium starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. Additionally, Prime subscribers will be happy to see some good originals coming their way, including Season 2 of Hanna and the Rosamund Pike biopic on Marie Curie, Radioactive. As for the TV lovers, the latest seasons of Suits, The Fosters, and Animal Kingdom are among the new arrivals. And, last but not least, Kelly Reichardt‘s very special First Cow is coming to Prime video for rental or purchase.

Keep reading for the full list of new movies, TV shows, and originals coming to Prime Video in July.

New Amazon Prime Video Originals to Stream

Available July 3

Hanna (Season 2)

Available July 17

Absentia (Season 3)

Available July 24

Radioactive

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

New Movies to Stream on on Amazon Prime Video

Available July 1

52 Pick-Up

Ali

An Eye For An Eye

Anaconda

Big Fish

Bug

Buried

Cold War

Edge Of Darkness

Flashback

Hitch

Hollowman

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack

Megamind

Midnight In Paris

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Panic Room

Phase IV

Pineapple Express

Rabbit Hole

Sliver

Spanglish

Starting Out In The Evening

The Bounty

The Devil’s Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete

Available July 7

The Tourist

Available July 11

Vivarium

Available July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer

The Weekend

Available July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

New TV Show on Amazon Prime Video

Available July 1

Antiques Roadshow (Season 17)

Arthur (Season 1)

Bates Around the World (Season 1)

Beyond the Pole (Season 1)

Frankie Drake Mysteries (Season 1)

Hidden (Season 1)

Instinto (Season 1)

Lego City Adventures (Season 1)

Lone Ranger (Season 1)

Modus (Season 1)

Public Enemy (Season 1)

Suits (Season 9)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (Season 1)

Available July 6

The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)

Available July 29

Animal Kingdom (Season 4)

New Movies to Rent or Purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Available July 10

First Cow

