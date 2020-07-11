Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in July 2020

It’s a new month, which means there is a whole new list of movies, TV shows, and originals coming to Amazon Prime Video. Unlike previous months for Prime customers, the July 2020 lineup is on the smaller side, with what feels like just a handful of titles landing on the streamer versus a massive wave of new items. But, don’t be so quick to judge! Because what this list lacks in size, it absolutely makes up for in quantity.
Movie fans will be especially pleased with the new titles on Prime Video in July. There are some classics we can now dig into, including creature feature Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube; the lighthearted rom-com Hitch starring Will Smith and Kevin James; the David Fincher early ’00s thriller Panic Room starring Jodie Foster; and this year’s unsettling horror pic Vivarium starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. Additionally, Prime subscribers will be happy to see some good originals coming their way, including Season 2 of Hanna and the Rosamund Pike biopic on Marie Curie, Radioactive. As for the TV lovers, the latest seasons of Suits, The Fosters, and Animal Kingdom are among the new arrivals. And, last but not least, Kelly Reichardt‘s very special First Cow is coming to Prime video for rental or purchase.
Keep reading for the full list of new movies, TV shows, and originals coming to Prime Video in July.
New Amazon Prime Video Originals to Stream
Available July 3
Hanna (Season 2)
Available July 17
Absentia (Season 3)
Available July 24
Radioactive
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist
New Movies to Stream on on Amazon Prime Video
Available July 1
52 Pick-Up
Ali
An Eye For An Eye
Anaconda
Big Fish
Bug
Buried
Cold War
Edge Of Darkness
Flashback
Hitch
Hollowman
Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack
Megamind
Midnight In Paris
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Panic Room
Phase IV
Pineapple Express
Rabbit Hole
Sliver
Spanglish
Starting Out In The Evening
The Bounty
The Devil’s Rejects
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete
Available July 7
The Tourist
Available July 11
Vivarium
Available July 15
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer
The Weekend
Available July 19
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love
New TV Show on Amazon Prime Video
Available July 1
Antiques Roadshow (Season 17)
Arthur (Season 1)
Bates Around the World (Season 1)
Beyond the Pole (Season 1)
Frankie Drake Mysteries (Season 1)
Hidden (Season 1)
Instinto (Season 1)
Lego City Adventures (Season 1)
Lone Ranger (Season 1)
Modus (Season 1)
Public Enemy (Season 1)
Suits (Season 9)
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (Season 1)
Available July 6
The Fosters (Seasons 1-5)
Available July 29
Animal Kingdom (Season 4)
New Movies to Rent or Purchase on Amazon Prime Video
Available July 10
First Cow
