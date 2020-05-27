Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in June 2020

HBO Max? Hmm, never heard of her. In this post, we only talk Amazon Prime, baby. And as June 2020 busts its head around the corner (while we all keep our heads inside in safe corners), Amazon delivers us more tasty pieces of content to stream. From classic films to contemporary gems to original unscripted series, there’s plenty of variety to go around.

Knives Out heads to the service June 12, so you can stream and re-stream Rian Johnson‘s compulsively rewatchable whodunit deconstruction to your murderous heart’s content. Dirty Dancing is also continuing to not put Baby in the corner starting June 1, and I feel like that move Patrick Swayze does to Jennifer Grey is a good way to activate your core in a quarantined workout. Other classic flicks coming to Amazon? You’ve got family films like Spy Kids and Where the Wild Things Are, action-packed genre slices like Crawl and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and many more.

As far as original debuts go, Amazon is offering an inspirational unscripted series called Regular Heroes, where celebrities like Alicia Keys and Kevin Hart profile frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis. They’ve also got the intriguing-sounding 7500, a closed-room thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a pilot who must deal with vicious hijackers on his plane. Plus, a new season of Pete the Cat for the kiddies, and a new standup special from Gina Brillon for, uh, not the kiddies.

Check out the full breakdown of all the new movies and series on Amazon Prime in June 2020 below.

New Originals:

Regular Heroes is an inspiring weekly docuseries highlighting the heroic efforts of essential workers across the US, as told by special guests Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Kelly Rowland and more. Regular Heroes brings us closer to the extraordinary people risking their lives to save their communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. From grocery clerks to teachers, their impact shows us there is hope when we work together. Streaming now. New Episodes on Fridays.

New and Familiar Movies – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership:

In Dirty Dancing (1987), Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey) spends the summer at a Catskills resort with her family and falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). Streaming June 1

Movies for the Whole Family – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership:

Return to Berk in the original How To Train Your Dragon (2010) film which sparked off the beloved franchise. A hapless young Viking named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. Streaming June 1

New to Buy or Rent:

The King of Staten Island (2020) is a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island, including losing his father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand up comedy. Streaming June 12

Prime Video Channels Sampling:

Prime members have access to the first season of select shows on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership. This list will be refreshed with new shows each month and each first season will only be available for a limited time. Shows streaming June 1 include:

include: Air Warriors : Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus) Annie Oakley : Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever) Doc Martin : Season 1 (Acorn TV)

: Season 1 (Acorn TV) Dragnet : Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

: Season 1 (Best TV Ever) Finding Your Roots : Season 1 (PBS Living)

: Season 1 (PBS Living) Forsyte Saga : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Growing up McGhee : Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family) Liar : Season 1 (Sundance Now)

: Season 1 (Sundance Now) Professor T : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Roadkill Garages : Season 1 (Motortrend)

: Season 1 (Motortrend) Saints and Sinners : Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

: Season 1 (Brown Sugar) Super Why : Season 1 (PBS Kids)

: Season 1 (PBS Kids) SWV Reunited : Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel) The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

(The Great Courses) The L Word : Season 1 (Showtime)

: Season 1 (Showtime) The L Word: Generation Q : Season 1 (Showtime)

: Season 1 (Showtime) The Saint : Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

: Season 1 (Shout! Factory) Wacky Races : Season 1 (Boomerang)

: Season 1 (Boomerang) Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

New in June – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

June 1

Movies

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

June 3

Movies

Takers (2010)

June 5

Series

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020) – Amazon Original special

June 7

Movies

Equilibrium (2002)

June 12

Movies

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

June 15

Movies

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

June 18

Movies

Crawl (2019)

June 19

Movies

*7500 (2019) – Amazon Original movie

June 21

Series

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 26

Series

*Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 – Amazon Original series

June 27

Movies

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 30

Movies

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)