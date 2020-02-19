Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in March 2020

Tremendous news for the dozen or so of you out there just hankering to revisit the 2006 3D remake of Night of the Living Dead, as the title finds its way to Amazon Prime on March 1. (Along with 2013’s Night of the Living Dead: Ressurection.) Once you get that out of your system, the genuinely spine-tingling cave-dive horror The Descent is a good chaser, also arriving March 1. Other highlights from Amazon’s month of March include ZeroZeroZero, an original series starring Gabriel Byrne and Dane Dehaan premiering March 6, Kevin Smith‘s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (available to stream on March 13), and the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary (available to stream March 19).

Also, a bonus for anyone subscribed to Starz through Amazon: Starting March 27, you’ll be able to stream Quentin Tarantino‘s Oscar-nominated Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

Here is everything coming to Amazon Prime in March 2020:

March 1

Movies

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Series

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6

Series

*ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8

Movies

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

Series

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13

Movies

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Series

*Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19

Movies

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Movies

*Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21

Movies

I See You (2019)

March 23

Movies

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Series

Luther: Season 5

March 27

Series

Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30

Movies

Santee (1973)

New in March – Available for Purchase on Prime Video

February 25

Movies

Uncut Gems (2019)

March 3

Movies

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

March 10

Movies

Little Joe (2019)

New in March – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

March 1

Series

Death in Paradise: Season 9 (Britbox)

March 5

Live Events – Sports

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live)

March 6

Movies

Charlie Says (2019) (Showtime)

Series

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Xavier Riddle: Season 4 (PBS Kids)

March 7

Movies

Captive State (2019) (Showtime)

March 12

Live Events – Sports

THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA Tour Live)

March 15

Series

Black Monday: Season 1 (Showtime)

Westworld: Season 3 (HBO)

March 16

Movies

Coraline (2009) (STARZ)

March 19

Live Events – Sports

Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live)

Series

Ruthless: Season 1 (BET+)

March 21

Movies

Hampstead (2019) (Showtime)

March 25

Live Events – Sports

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live)

March 27

Movies

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) (STARZ)