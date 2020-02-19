Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in March 2020

Tremendous news for the dozen or so of you out there just hankering to revisit the 2006 3D remake of Night of the Living Dead, as the title finds its way to Amazon Prime on March 1. (Along with 2013’s Night of the Living Dead: Ressurection.) Once you get that out of your system, the genuinely spine-tingling cave-dive horror The Descent is a good chaser, also arriving March 1. Other highlights from Amazon’s month of March include ZeroZeroZero, an original series starring Gabriel Byrne and Dane Dehaan premiering March 6, Kevin Smith‘s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (available to stream on March 13), and the 2019 adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary (available to stream March 19).
Also, a bonus for anyone subscribed to Starz through Amazon: Starting March 27, you’ll be able to stream Quentin Tarantino‘s Oscar-nominated Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.
Here is everything coming to Amazon Prime in March 2020:
March 1
Movies
Abduction (2011)
Cantinflas (2014)
Chilly Dogs (2001)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)
Eyes Of An Angel (1994)
Going The Distance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Henry’s Crime (2010)
Hide (2011)
Hornets Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Man On A Ledge (2012)
Night Of The Living Dead (2007)
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)
Richard The Lionheart (2014)
Ricochet (2011)
Route 9 (1998)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Spinning Into Butter (2007)
Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)
Tenderness (2009)
The Cooler (2003)
The Crazies (2010)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
The Skull (1965)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Series
Patrick Melrose: Season 1
March 6
Series
*ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
March 8
Movies
Show Dogs (2018)
March 11
Series
The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
March 13
Movies
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)
Series
*Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
*Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series
March 19
Movies
Pet Sematary (2019)
March 20
Movies
*Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie
March 21
Movies
I See You (2019)
March 23
Movies
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
Series
Luther: Season 5
March 27
Series
Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series
March 30
Movies
Santee (1973)
New in March – Available for Purchase on Prime Video
February 25
Movies
Uncut Gems (2019)
March 3
Movies
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
March 10
Movies
Little Joe (2019)
New in March – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
March 1
Series
Death in Paradise: Season 9 (Britbox)
March 5
Live Events – Sports
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live)
March 6
Movies
Charlie Says (2019) (Showtime)
Series
Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Xavier Riddle: Season 4 (PBS Kids)
March 7
Movies
Captive State (2019) (Showtime)
March 12
Live Events – Sports
THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA Tour Live)
March 15
Series
Black Monday: Season 1 (Showtime)
Westworld: Season 3 (HBO)
March 16
Movies
Coraline (2009) (STARZ)
March 19
Live Events – Sports
Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live)
Series
Ruthless: Season 1 (BET+)
March 21
Movies
Hampstead (2019) (Showtime)
March 25
Live Events – Sports
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live)
March 27
Movies
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) (STARZ)