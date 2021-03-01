It's a new month, and that doesn't just mean we're finally inching towards the start of spring, it also means new movies on streaming! If you're looking for a complete list of all the new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video this month, you're in the right place.

The major highlight in March 2021 is Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to the 1980s comedy classic (also streaming on Prime right now), which sees Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall returning in their beloved Zamundan characters. Other highlights this month include the Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt comedy 50/50, the entire Back to the Future trilogy, the always hilarious Wet Hot American Summer, a Spielberg duo in The Terminal and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and a personal favorite, Joe Cornish's outstanding alien invasion thriller Attack the Block.

Check out all the new titles arriving on Amazon in March 2021 below, and if you're looking for more movies to watch on streaming, check out everything that's new on Netflix here.

March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Out Of Africa (1985)

March 5

*Coming 2 America - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Honest Thief (2020)

*Making Their Mark - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 19

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Invincible - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

La Templanza (The Vineyard) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

March 29

Renegades (1989)

March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)

