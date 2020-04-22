Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in May 2020

New month, new binge-watching material and with theaters still largely shut down as the world strives to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming options are more key than ever. Thankfully, if you’re looking for something new to watch next month, Amazon Prime Video has a pretty diverse variety of options set to make their debut, including new and returning original series and a pretty wide variety of new movies too.

In the realm of bingeable content, Amazon is debuting the second season of Homecoming, which stars Janelle Monae and the new existential sci-fi series Upload, which sounds a bit like The Good Place meets Silicon Valley (for more, read Adam Chitwood’s review here.) Speaking of Silicon Valley, Jimmy O. Yang‘s original standup special Good Deal will arrive on Amazon in May, along with the festival hit indie sci-fi movie The Vast of Night, the Kristen Stewart drama Seberg, the wild Elijah Wood mystery Come to Daddy, and the severely under-celebrated Elton John biopic Rocketman.

As for the older titles, all five seasons of Alias will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in May, along with films like Pathology, Daughters of Darkness, and the original 1973 Walking Tall. Check out the full breakdown of all the new movies and series on Amazon Prime in May 2020 below.

New Originals:

From Emmy-Award winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy series set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm. Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife when they find themselves near-death. The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview.” Once uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming May 1

Performed live at the Neptune Theater in Seattle, Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020) covers Jimmy’s hilarious interactions with immigrant parents, his thoughts on Matt Damon, and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming May 8

The Goldfinch (2019) follows Theodore Decker’s (Ansel Elgort) life after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He holds on to a painting as hope from that tragic day. Streaming May 8

Seberg (2020) is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming May 15

The Last Narc is a provocative four-part docuseries that centers on the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA – the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The series tells the story of a fallen hero, the men who killed him, and the one man who risked everything to find out what really happened and why. Highly decorated special agent Hector Berellez, who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Camarena’s murder, peels back the layers of myth and propaganda to reveal the bone-chilling truth about a conspiracy that stretches from the killing fields of Mexico to the halls of power in Washington, D.C. Berellez’s powerful testimony appears alongside that of Camarena’s brave widow Mika, as well as three Guadalajara cartel insiders. These men were corrupt Jalisco State policemen who, at the time of Camarena’s murder, served as bodyguards to legendary drug lords Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. Eventually, they became informants for Berellez and helped him crack the most infamous murder of the War on Drugs. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming May 15

The critically-acclaimed series Homecoming returns for its second season with a fresh new mystery and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe. Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming May 22

The Vast of Night (2020) follows young switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) as they discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town, and the future, forever. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming May 29

Every Night is Movie Night – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership:

The Hustle (2019) stars Anne Hathaway as Josephine Chesterfield, a glamorous, seductive British woman who has a penchant for defrauding gullible men out of their money, and Rebel Wilson as Penny Rust, a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman who lives to swindle unsuspecting marks. Despite their different methods, the two grifters soon join forces for the ultimate score. Streaming May 7

Rocketman (2019) is a one-of-a-kind musical biopic following the spectacular journey of Elton John, played by Taron Egerton, in his rise to frame. With incredible performances of Elton’s most beloved songs, discover how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in rock & roll. Streaming May 22

In Come To Daddy (2020), a privileged man-child, played by Elijah Wood, arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father, whom he hasn’t seen in 30 years. He quickly discovers that not only is his dad a jerk, he also has a shady past that is rushing to catch up with him. Streaming Mary 23

Bingeable Shows You May Have Missed – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership:

Alias (2001-2006) stars Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a young woman who learns she has a familial history of undercover work and agrees to become an international spy for a supposed secret branch of the CIA. The secrecy complicates her social and love lives, but it’s nothing compared to what happens when she finds out her employer has no ties to the CIA. All five seasons streaming May 11

Based on the novels of the same title by Winston Graham, Poldark (2015-2019) stars Aidan Turner as Captain Ross Vennor Poldark, a redcoat returning to Cornwall after the American Revolutionary War in 1783, only to find his father dead and his true love about to marry someone else. Seasons 1-4 streaming now and season five streaming May 17

New to Buy or Rent:

In Clark Duke’s directorial debut, Arkansas (2020), Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaugh), whom they’ve never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, the consequences are deadly. Available for purchase and rent May 1

Valley Girl (2020) is a musical adaptation of the 1983 film of the same name starring Jessica Rothe and Alicia Silverstone. Set to a new wave ’80s soundtrack, a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds defy their parents and friends to stay together. Available for purchase and rent May 8

Prime Video Channels Sampling:

Prime members have access to the first season of select shows on Prime Video Channels at no additional cost to their membership. This list will be refreshed with new shows each month and each first season will only be available for a limited time. Shows streaming May 1 include: A House Divided : Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel) African Hunters : Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus) Bonanza : Season 1 (Best Western Ever) Born to Explore : Season 1 (PBS Living) Boss : Season 1 (STARZ) Engine Masters : Season 1 (MotorTrend) Good Karma Hospital : Season 1 (Acorn TV) In The Cut : Season 1 (Brown Sugar) Inspector Lewis : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Pinkalicious : Season 1 (PBS Kids) Rosehaven : Season 1 (Sundance Now) Seaside Hotel : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) The Lucy Show : Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

include:

In addition to new content, sharing a few ways Prime Video is keeping customers entertained while at home with content offerings including:

Prime Video and SXSW are joining forces to launch a 10-day online film festival starting on April 27 thru May 6. A collection comprised of documentary and narrative features, short films and episodic titles from the 2020 SXSW Film Festival lineup will be available to stream here for free to all audiences around the country, with or without an Amazon Prime membership, all that is needed is a free Amazon account. Please see here for the full lineup.

The top 30 MLB games from 2019, as well as nearly 80 NBA Hardwood Classics , are now available for Prime members in the US looking to get their sports fix while play is suspended. This in addition to a selection of other popular sports content including Amazon Originals like All or Nothing – Season 5: Philadelphia Eagles, This Is Football, The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, Andy Murray: Resurfacing, and Gleason, as well as other favorites like Creed II, Warrior, and more.

Prime Video is now offering more than 30 TV shows and movies from HBO including Big Little Lies, McMillion$, Ballers, Silicon Valley, Succession, and more for free, to Amazon customers in the US. To access this free content from HBO, customers just need to sign into their Amazon Account—no Prime membership required.

We’ve made a selection of family content available free to watch on Prime Video for all Amazon customers without a Prime membership including Clifford the Big Red Dog and we continue to explore opportunities to make a wider selection of content available for customers. You can find the full selection of titles available for free in the US here.

See below for a list of May titles coming to Prime Video.

New in May – Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

May 2020

Series

*Clifford the Big Red Dog: Season 2A – Amazon Original series

May 1

Movies

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Series

*Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

May 3

Series

The Durrells: Season 4

May 7

Movies

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

Movies

*The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Specials

*Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special

May 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Series

Alias: Seasons 1-5

May 15

Movies

*Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Series

*The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

May 17

Series

Poldark: Season 5

May 19

Movies

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Movies

Rocketman (2019)

Series

*Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

May 23

Movies

Come To Daddy (2020)

May 25

Movies

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

Movies

*The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)

New in May – Available for Purchase on Prime Video

May 1

Movies

Arkansas (2020)

May 8

Movies

Valley Girl (2020)