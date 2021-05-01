From Barry Jenkins' first TV series to one of the best Bond films, here's everything that's new on Amazon this month.

Wondering what's new on Amazon Prime Video this month? Well, here's your handy list of all the new movies, shows, and originals arriving on streaming in May 2021, from old favorites to the new debuts you need to know about.

At long last, the wait for Barry Jenkins' first series is over with The Underground Railroad arriving on May 14. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk serves as showrunner and director for all 10 episodes of the series, which looks just as stunning as you'd expect from everything we've seen so far. Other new Amazon Originals of note this month include two new music docs, The Boy from Medellín and P!nk: All I Know So Far, as well as the star-studded original anthology series Solo, from the creator of Hunters.

Image via Amazon

As for the library titles arriving in May, Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien: Resurrection are all in the mix this month (and Prime subscribers can watch Alien free with ads via IMDbTV). Other highlights include a handful of go-to feel-good films like Almost Famous and How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the underrated dragon drama Reign of Fire, and the slept-on sci-fi comedy Robot & Frank. And horror fans, take note, the latest A24 gem Saint Maud (which just landed a spot on our Best Movies of 2020 So Far list) is finally available on streaming.

Check out the full list of what's new on Amazon Prime Video this month below.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

May 1

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

May 5

Skyfall (2012)

May 7

*The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

*The Underground Railroad - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

May 21

*P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

*Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

KEEP READING: 'The Underground Railroad': A New Full Trailer Provides the Most Complete Look Yet at Barry Jenkins' Vision

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Joe Taslim Says He Wants a Sub-Zero Prequel, and Would Like to Play This Mysterious Character Taslim would like to explore the origins of Sub-Zero in future films.

Read Next