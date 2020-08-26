Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime in September 2020

Batten down the hatches because a wave of seriously great movies, TV shows, and originals are coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. If you’re eager to check out the new season of The Boys or are looking to spice up your Prime Video queue with big titles like Gemini Man, Antebellum, or the 2019 Addams Family update, Amazon has got you covered. Or, perhaps you looking to reconnect with some classic, like The Graduate, Kramer vs. Kramer, or 1979’s The Last House on the Left. In that case, you’re also in luck because those titles and other classic hits are heading to Prime Video in September, too. TV fans will no doubt be excited to see Prime Video original show Utopia is premiering in September, and past seasons of I’m Dying Up Here, Cedar Cove, and The Jack Benny Show are also getting a September release.

Check out the entire list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in September below. Get even more Prime Video updates here.

September 1

Movies

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I’d Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003)

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe And Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

Series

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

September 2

Movies

Hell On The Border (2019)

September 4

Movies

*Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

*The Boys – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

September 16

Movies

Blackbird (2020)

September 18

Movies

*All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22

Movies

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25

Movies

Judy (2019)

Series

*Utopia – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 28

Movies

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

September 29

Movies

Trauma Center (2019)

New in September – Available for Purchase on Prime Video

September 4

Guest House (2020)

September 15

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (2020)

September 18