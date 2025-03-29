This April, we have a strong lineup of content on Disney+. We have the epic conclusion to Daredevil: Born Again as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk battle for the soul of New York. We also have the return of the Emmy-winning Star Wars series, Andor, taking us back to a galaxy far far away. Here's everything coming to Disney+ in April 2025.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 7

Custom image by Zanda Rice

In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Episodes air every Tuesday, with the finale premiering on April 15.