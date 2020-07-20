New Movies on HBO Max in August 2020 Include ‘An American Pickle’, ‘Batman’, and ‘The Fugitive’

All eight Harry Potter films might be hitching a broomstick right off of HBO Max in August, but WarnerMedia’s streaming service has plenty of gems debuting next month, too.
Batman is back in a big way, with Tim Burton‘s Batman and Batman Returns arriving on August 1 alongside Joel Schumacher‘s Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, plus Christopher Nolan‘s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Some other early-August highlights include Blade Runner: The Final Cut, The Fugitive, Ocean’s Eleven, and Wedding Crashers. On the original film front, An American Pickle—which stars Seth Rogen as a 1919 laborer who is preserved in a pickle vat for 100 years—hits HBO Max on August 6.
Over on the TV side, August sees the HBO Max arrival of the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark finale (August 2), Doom Patrol season 2 finale (August 6), the Perry Mason finale (August 9), the premiere of Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles (August 11), and the I May Destroy You finale (August 24).
Here’s the full list of what is coming to HBO Max in August 2020:
August 1
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
August 2
I’ll be Gone in the Dark series finale
August 3
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
August 4
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 6
American Pickle
Doom Patrol season 2 finale
Esme & Roy season 2B premiere
August 7
Abla Now
August 8
Richard Jewell
August 9
Perry Mason season finale
August 11
Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere
August 12
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
August 13
Infinity Train season 3 premiere
August 14
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola)
August 16
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 18
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
August 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
August 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
August 22
Queen & Slim
August 23
Mia’s Magic Playground
August 24
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
August 27
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
August 28
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
August 29
The Way Back