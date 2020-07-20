New Movies on HBO Max in August 2020 Include ‘An American Pickle’, ‘Batman’, and ‘The Fugitive’

All eight Harry Potter films might be hitching a broomstick right off of HBO Max in August, but WarnerMedia’s streaming service has plenty of gems debuting next month, too.

Batman is back in a big way, with Tim Burton‘s Batman and Batman Returns arriving on August 1 alongside Joel Schumacher‘s Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, plus Christopher Nolan‘s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Some other early-August highlights include Blade Runner: The Final Cut, The Fugitive, Ocean’s Eleven, and Wedding Crashers. On the original film front, An American Pickle—which stars Seth Rogen as a 1919 laborer who is preserved in a pickle vat for 100 years—hits HBO Max on August 6.

Over on the TV side, August sees the HBO Max arrival of the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark finale (August 2), Doom Patrol season 2 finale (August 6), the Perry Mason finale (August 9), the premiere of Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles (August 11), and the I May Destroy You finale (August 24).

Here’s the full list of what is coming to HBO Max in August 2020:

August 1

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 2

I’ll be Gone in the Dark series finale

August 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

August 4

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 6

American Pickle

Doom Patrol season 2 finale

Esme & Roy season 2B premiere

August 7

Abla Now

August 8

Richard Jewell

August 9

Perry Mason season finale

August 11

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere

August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

August 13

Infinity Train season 3 premiere

August 14

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola)

August 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

August 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

August 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

August 22

Queen & Slim

August 23

Mia’s Magic Playground

August 24

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

August 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

August 28

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

August 29

The Way Back