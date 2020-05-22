Here’s What’s Coming to HBO Max in June

HBO Max is shaping up to be a heavy hitter in the streaming space. With so many Warner Bros. classics at its disposal, we shouldn’t be too surprised that they’ve got a great catalog of titles, but it’s still something to see it all laid out. From June alone, this is going to be a service worth its subscription. Notable June titles include Adventures in Babysitting, Amelie, An American Werewolf in London, Cabaret, Chicago, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Elf, The Fountain, Full Metal Jacket, The Goonies, Hanna, The Iron Giant, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Magic Mike, McCabe and Mrs. Miller, Misery, A Perfect World, Speed Racer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Titanic, When Harry Met Sally, X-Men: First Class, You’ve Got Mail, Ad Astra, and Ford v Ferrari. That’s not to mention the original titles and new series like Perry Mason and Looney Tunes.
Check out the full list of titles coming to HBO Max in June. The new streaming service launches on May 27th. Here’s how to watch it.
June 1:
4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
The American, 2010 (HBO)
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Beauty, 1994
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
The Bucket List, 2007
Cabaret, 1972
The Champ, 1979
Chicago, 2002
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Firewall, 2006
Flipped, 2010
Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
Frantic, 1988
From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
Havana, 1990 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978
Heidi, 2006
Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
The Hunger, 1983
In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
It Takes Two, 1995
Juice, 1992
The Last Mimzy, 2007
License To Wed, 2007
Life, 1999 (HBO)
Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Love Jones, 1997
Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Misery, 1990
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Dog Skip, 2000
Mystic River, 2003
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
The Neverending Story, 1984
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Ordinary People, 1980
Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
The Parallax View, 1974
Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
Personal Best, 1982
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
Rosewood, 1997
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
Running on Empty, 1988
Secondhand Lions, 2003
She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Space Cowboys, 2000
Speed Racer, 2008
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Tess, 1980 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Titanic, 1997
TMNT, 2007
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
U-571, 2000 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
We Are Marshall, 2006
Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Wild Wild West, 1999
Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
June 2:
Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
June 4:
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
June 5:
Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
June 6:
Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
June 7:
I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
June 10:
Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
June 12:
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
June 13:
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
June 14:
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
June 16:
#GeorgeWashington, 2017
Age of Big Cats, Season One
Ancient Earth, Season One
Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016
David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
DeBugged, 2018
Digits, Season One
Dragons & Damsels, 2019
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
First Man, 2017
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
The History of Food, Season One
Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
Knuckleball!, 2019
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
Man’s First Friend, 2018
Penguin Central, 2019
Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
Realm of the Volga, Season One
Sacred Spaces, Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper’s prescient grasp of its readers’ darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence
Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
Secret Life Underground, Season One
Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
Space Probes!, Season One
Speed, Season One
Spies of War , Season One
Tales of Nature, Season One
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
Viking Women, Season One
Vitamania, 2018
Whale Wisdom, 2019
The Woodstock Bus, 2019
June 18:
Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
Karma, Series Premiere
- Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game.
June 19:
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
June 20:
Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
June 21:
Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- This drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.
June 22:
Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
June 24:
South Park, Seasons 1-23
Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 25:
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
- Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
June 26:
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
June 27:
Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
June 28:
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
- A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name and explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer.
June 30:
Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- This searing documentary shadows a group of brave activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya.