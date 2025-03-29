This April several incredible movies are coming to Hulu. We have the incredible sci-fi drama, Arrival alongside the Jennifer Lawrence-led comedy No Hard Feelings. We also have the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and 80s classics in The Karate Kid trilogy. Here's everything coming to the streamer in April 2025.

April 1, 2025

Arrival (2016)

Linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) leads an elite team of investigators when gigantic spaceships touch down in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the verge of global war, Banks and her crew must race against time to find a way to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. Hoping to unravel the mystery, she takes a chance that could threaten her life and quite possibly all of mankind.

Arrival En Espanol (2016)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

Black Swan (2010)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Concussion (2015)

Concussion En Espanol (2015)

Copycat (1995)

Enough Said (2013)

The Equalizer (2014)