April is nearly here, and Netflix is bringing the heat with a lineup of new movies and shows making their way to the service this month.

Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant) headlines the action-thriller Havoc, which marks the long-delayed new movie from The Raid filmmaker Gareth Evans. The film also stars Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Timothy Olyphant (Justified).

Charlie Brooker's Emmy-winning anthology series Black Mirror is returning for its seventh season, which includes a sequel to "USS Callister" starring Cristin Milioti. The new season will also feature Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Issa Rae (Barbie), and Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids). Will Poulter, who previously appeared in the interactive episode "Bandersnatch," will also be appearing, seemingly reprising his role as game designer Colin Ritman.

Penn Badgley will be returning as everyone's favorite love-struck serial killer Joe Goldberg in the fifth and final season of You. The new series will see Joe returning to New York after his deadly stint in London, alongside Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). New cast members include Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale), Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant), and Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect).

You can check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April, below.

Coming Soon:

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Weak Hero Class 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Available April 1:

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (...and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Available April 2:

'Love on the Spectrum' Season 3