Here's What's New on Netflix in August 2020

Netflix has big plans for us when it comes to their August 2020 lineup. In a lengthy list released this week, we’re getting a look at all of the new movies and TV shows (plus a ton of Netflix originals) headed our way as the summer reaches its peack. Among the highlights in the movie department: The first three Jurassic Park movies will switch over from the recently-launched Peacock streaming service, giving Netflix subscribers the chance to have some quality dino time. Other classics, including A Knight’s TaleThe Addams FamilyOcean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, and Nightcrawler are also set for release in the early weeks of August. By the time the month comes to a close, Netflix viewers will be able to watch two great Daniel Craig James Bond pics, Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale. As for TV, new seasons of Spanish-language drama Alta Mar, German-language sci-fi drama The Rain, and Brazilian series 3% are coming our way as well as the complete Legend of Korra series.

All in all, Netflix subscribers are in for a treat this month. Here’s the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in August. Check it out:

August 1

  • Super Monsters: The New Class (NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • Acts of Violence
    The Addams Family (1991)

  • An Education
  • Being John Malkovich
  • Death at a Funeral
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Elizabeth Harvest
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Hardcore Henry
  • Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Season 1-2)
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Mad Max (1979)
  • Mr. Deeds
  • My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
  • Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
  • The Next Step (Season 6)
  • Nights in Rodanthe
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Operation Ouch (Season 1)
  • Operation Ouch: Special
  • Remember Me
  • Seabiscuit
  • Toradora! (Season 1)
  • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)
  • The Ugly Truth
  • What Keeps You Alive

August 2

  • Almost Love
  • Connected (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 3

  • Immigration Nation (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 4

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

August 5

  • Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
  • World’s Most Wanted (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 6

  • The Rain (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (NETFLIX ANIME)

August 7

  • Alta Mar / High Seas (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Berlin, Berlin (NETFLIX FILM)
    The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (NETFLIX FAMILY)

  • ¡Nailed It! México (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • Selling Sunset (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Sing On! Germany (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Tiny Creatures (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • Word Party Songs (NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • Work It (NETFLIX FILM)

August 8

  • The Promise
  • We Summon the Darkness

August 10

  • GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Nightcrawler

August 11

  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman
  • Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

August 12

  • Scary Movie 5
  • (Un)Well (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 13

  • Safety Not Guaranteed
  • Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (NETFLIX FILM)

August 13

  • 3% (Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • El robo del siglo (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Fearless (NETFLIX FILM)

  • Glow Up (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Project Power (NETFLIX FILM)
  • The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
  • The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
  • The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
  • The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
  • Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • Teenage Bounty Hunters (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

August 15

  • Rita (Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Stranger (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

August 16

  • Johnny English
  • Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

  • Crazy Awesome Teachers (NETFLIX FILM)
  • Drunk Parents
  • Glitch Techs (Season 2 —NETFLIX FAMILY)

August 18

  • Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (NETFLIX FILM)
  • DeMarcus Family Rules (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • High Score (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 20

  • Biohackers (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Good Kisser
  • Great Pretender (NETFLIX ANIME)
  • John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (NETFLIX FILM)

August 21

    Alien TV (NETFLIX FAMILY)

  • Fuego negro (NETFLIX FILM
  • Hoops (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Lucifer (Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • The Sleepover (NETFLIX FILM)

August 23

  • 1BR
  • Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

  • Emily’s Wonder Lab (NETFLIX FAMILY)
  • Trinkets (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

August 26

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • La venganza de Analía (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Million Dollar Beach House (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Rising Phoenix (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 27

  • Aggretsuko (Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME)
  • The Bridge Curse
  • The Frozen Ground

August 28

  • All Together Now (NETFLIX FILM)
  • Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • I AM A KILLER: Released (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
  • Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (NETFLIX FILM)

August 31

  • Casino Royale
  • Quantum of Solace
