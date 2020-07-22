Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2020

Netflix has big plans for us when it comes to their August 2020 lineup. In a lengthy list released this week, we’re getting a look at all of the new movies and TV shows (plus a ton of Netflix originals) headed our way as the summer reaches its peack. Among the highlights in the movie department: The first three Jurassic Park movies will switch over from the recently-launched Peacock streaming service, giving Netflix subscribers the chance to have some quality dino time. Other classics, including A Knight’s Tale, The Addams Family, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, and Nightcrawler are also set for release in the early weeks of August. By the time the month comes to a close, Netflix viewers will be able to watch two great Daniel Craig James Bond pics, Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale. As for TV, new seasons of Spanish-language drama Alta Mar, German-language sci-fi drama The Rain, and Brazilian series 3% are coming our way as well as the complete Legend of Korra series.
All in all, Netflix subscribers are in for a treat this month. Here’s the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in August. Check it out:
August 1
- Super Monsters: The New Class (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- A Knight’s Tale
- Acts of Violence
-
The Addams Family (1991)
- An Education
- Being John Malkovich
- Death at a Funeral
- Dennis the Menace
- Elizabeth Harvest
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Hardcore Henry
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Season 1-2)
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Mad Max (1979)
- Mr. Deeds
- My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)
- The NeverEnding Story
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
- The Next Step (Season 6)
- Nights in Rodanthe
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Operation Ouch (Season 1)
- Operation Ouch: Special
- Remember Me
- Seabiscuit
- Toradora! (Season 1)
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)
- The Ugly Truth
- What Keeps You Alive
August 2
- Almost Love
- Connected (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 3
- Immigration Nation (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 4
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)
August 5
- Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
- World’s Most Wanted (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 6
- The Rain (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (NETFLIX ANIME)
August 7
- Alta Mar / High Seas (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Berlin, Berlin (NETFLIX FILM)
-
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- ¡Nailed It! México (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Selling Sunset (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Sing On! Germany (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Tiny Creatures (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Word Party Songs (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Work It (NETFLIX FILM)
August 8
- The Promise
- We Summon the Darkness
August 10
- GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Nightcrawler
August 11
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)
August 12
- Scary Movie 5
- (Un)Well (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 13
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (NETFLIX FILM)
August 13
- 3% (Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- El robo del siglo (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Fearless (NETFLIX FILM)
- Glow Up (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Project Power (NETFLIX FILM)
- The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
- The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
- The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
- The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
- Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Teenage Bounty Hunters (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
August 15
- Rita (Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Stranger (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
August 16
- Johnny English
- Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
- Crazy Awesome Teachers (NETFLIX FILM)
- Drunk Parents
- Glitch Techs (Season 2 —NETFLIX FAMILY)
August 18
- Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (NETFLIX FILM)
- DeMarcus Family Rules (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- High Score (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 20
- Biohackers (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Good Kisser
- Great Pretender (NETFLIX ANIME)
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (NETFLIX FILM)
August 21
-
Alien TV (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Fuego negro (NETFLIX FILM
- Hoops (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Lucifer (Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- The Sleepover (NETFLIX FILM)
August 23
- 1BR
- Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
- Emily’s Wonder Lab (NETFLIX FAMILY)
- Trinkets (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
August 26
- Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- La venganza de Analía (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Million Dollar Beach House (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Rising Phoenix (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
August 27
- Aggretsuko (Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME)
- The Bridge Curse
- The Frozen Ground
August 28
- All Together Now (NETFLIX FILM)
- Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- I AM A KILLER: Released (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
- Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (NETFLIX FILM)
August 31
- Casino Royale
- Quantum of Solace