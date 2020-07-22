Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2020

Netflix has big plans for us when it comes to their August 2020 lineup. In a lengthy list released this week, we’re getting a look at all of the new movies and TV shows (plus a ton of Netflix originals) headed our way as the summer reaches its peack. Among the highlights in the movie department: The first three Jurassic Park movies will switch over from the recently-launched Peacock streaming service, giving Netflix subscribers the chance to have some quality dino time. Other classics, including A Knight’s Tale, The Addams Family, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, and Nightcrawler are also set for release in the early weeks of August. By the time the month comes to a close, Netflix viewers will be able to watch two great Daniel Craig James Bond pics, Quantum of Solace and Casino Royale. As for TV, new seasons of Spanish-language drama Alta Mar, German-language sci-fi drama The Rain, and Brazilian series 3% are coming our way as well as the complete Legend of Korra series.

All in all, Netflix subscribers are in for a treat this month. Here’s the complete list of everything coming to Netflix in August. Check it out:

August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class (NETFLIX FAMILY)

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (Season 1-2)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step (Season 6)

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch (Season 1)

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 3

Immigration Nation (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

August 5

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

World’s Most Wanted (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 6

The Rain (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (NETFLIX ANIME)

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Berlin, Berlin (NETFLIX FILM)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (NETFLIX FAMILY)

¡Nailed It! México (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY)

Selling Sunset (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sing On! Germany (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Tiny Creatures (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Word Party Songs (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Work It (NETFLIX FILM)

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (NETFLIX FILM)

August 13

3% (Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

El robo del siglo (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Fearless (NETFLIX FILM)

Glow Up (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Project Power (NETFLIX FILM)

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

August 15

Rita (Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Stranger (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (NETFLIX FILM)

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs (Season 2 —NETFLIX FAMILY)

August 18

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (NETFLIX FILM)

DeMarcus Family Rules (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

High Score (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 20

Biohackers (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (NETFLIX ANIME)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (NETFLIX FILM)

August 21

Alien TV (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Fuego negro (NETFLIX FILM

Hoops (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Lucifer (Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Sleepover (NETFLIX FILM)

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Trinkets (Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La venganza de Analía (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Million Dollar Beach House (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Rising Phoenix (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

August 27

Aggretsuko (Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME)

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now (NETFLIX FILM)

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

I AM A KILLER: Released (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (NETFLIX FILM)

August 31