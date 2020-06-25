Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2020

Hard to believe, but July is just around the corner, which means it’s time for a bunch of new movies and shows on Netflix. The streamer has just debuted the full list of their upcoming July titles and, as usual, it’s a robust mix of new Netflix originals and old favorites.

In terms of originals, July brings The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club update, the exceptionally titled Warrior Nun, and Frank Miller‘s spin on the King Arthur legends with Cursed. If you’re in the mood for a throwback, Netflix is adding Airplane!, Batman: The Mask of Phantasm, Total Recall, and The Notebook among many others.

Check out the full list of new movies and shows on Netflix in July 2020 below, and if you’re looking for something to watch right now, be sure to check out our handy guide to the best movies on Netflix.

July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Say I Do *Netflix Original

Under the Riccione Sun *Netflix Film

Unsolved Mysteries *Netflix Documentary

July 2

Warrior Nun *Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: Pokas *Netflix Comedy Special

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 *Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 *Netflix Original

Desperados *Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins *Netflix Original

Southern Survival *Netflix Original

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary

Stateless: Season 1 *Netflix Original

What Is Love? *Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 *Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 *Netflix Original

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club *Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron *Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space *Netflix Family

Dating Around: Brazil *Netflix Original

The Old Guard *Netflix Film

The Twelve *Netflix Original

July 14

The Business of Drugs *Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) *Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser *Netflix Comedy Special

July 15

Dark Desire *Netflix Original

Gli Infedeli (The Players) *Netflix Film

Skin Decisions: Before and After *Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair *Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking *Netflix Original

MILF *Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) *Netflix Original

Cursed *Netflix Original

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love *Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 *Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking *Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America *Netflix Documentary

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia *Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum *Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs *Netflix Original

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie *Netflix Family

July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) *Netflix Original

Animal Crackers *Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing *Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 *Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta *Netflix Film

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany *Netflix Documentary

July 29

The Hater *Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 *Netflix Original

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy *Netflix Anime

July 31

Get Even *Netflix Original

Latte and the Magic Waterstone *Netflix Family

Seriously Single *Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers *Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet *Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) *Netflix Original