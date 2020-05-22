Here’s What’s New to Netflix in June 2020

Netflix has announced their new titles for June 2020. As far as catalog titles, you’ve got some strong options including Cape Fear, Clueless, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Inside Man, The Silence of the Lambs, Starship Troopers, The Disaster Artist, The Queen, V for Vendetta, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, West Side Story, Lady Bird, Hannibal (Seasons 1-3), and Zodiac.
Among the Netflix originals, there’s Spike Lee’s new movie Da 5 Bloods, the fifth season of Queer Eye, the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the documentary Athlete A, the final season of Fuller House, and more.
Here’s the full list of new to Netflix titles for June 2020 [via Lifehacker]:
Available June 1
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
Available June 2
- Alone: Season 6
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
- True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family
Available June 3
- Lady Bird
- Killing Gunther
- Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary
Available June 4
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime
- Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? — Netflix Original
Available June 5
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original
- Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film
- Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film
- Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Available June 6
- Queen of the South: Season 4
Available June 7
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New episodes weekly)
Available June 8
- Before I Fall
Available June 10
- Curon — Netflix Original
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
- Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary
- Middle Men
- My Mister: Season 1
- Reality Z — Netflix Original
Available June 11
- Pose: Season 2
- Addicted to Life
- Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film
- Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original
- Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- One Piece: Alabasta
- One Piece: East Blue
- One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
- The Search — Netflix Original
- The Woods — Netflix Original
Available June 13
- Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
- Milea
Available June 14
- Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Available June 15
- Underdogs
Available June 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
Available June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original
Available June 18
- A Whisker Away — Netflix Film
- The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary
- Feel the Beat — Netflix Film
- Floor is Lava — Netflix Original
- Lost Bullet — Netflix Film
- Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film
- The Politician — Netflix Original
- Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family
- Wasp Network — Netflix Film
Available June 21
- Goldie
Available June 22
- Dark Skies
Available June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special
Available June 24
- Athlete A — Netflix Documentary
- Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original
- Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film
Available June 26
- Amar y vivir — Netflix Original
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film
- Home Game — Netflix Documentary
- Straight Up
Available June 29
- Bratz: The Movie
Available June 30
- Adú — Netflix Film
- BNA — Netflix Anime
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half — Netflix Comedy Special