Here’s What’s New to Netflix in June 2020

Netflix has announced their new titles for June 2020. As far as catalog titles, you’ve got some strong options including Cape Fear, Clueless, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Inside Man, The Silence of the Lambs, Starship Troopers, The Disaster Artist, The Queen, V for Vendetta, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, West Side Story, Lady Bird, Hannibal (Seasons 1-3), and Zodiac.

Among the Netflix originals, there’s Spike Lee’s new movie Da 5 Bloods, the fifth season of Queer Eye, the Will Ferrell comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the documentary Athlete A, the final season of Fuller House, and more.

Here’s the full list of new to Netflix titles for June 2020 [via Lifehacker]:

Available June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Available June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season — Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue — Netflix Family

Available June 3

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream — Netflix Documentary

Available June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga — Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? — Netflix Original

Available June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai — Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime — Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Available June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

Available June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 — Netflix Original (New episodes weekly)

Available June 8

Before I Fall

Available June 10

Curon — Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill — Netflix Documentary

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z — Netflix Original

Available June 11

Pose: Season 2

Available June 12

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods — Netflix Film

Dating Around: Season 2 — Netflix Original

F is For Family: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Jo Koy: In His Elements — Netflix Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 — Netflix Family

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

The Search — Netflix Original

The Woods — Netflix Original

Available June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 — Netflix Family

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea

Available June 14

Marcella: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Available June 15

Underdogs

Available June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Available June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 — Netflix Original

Available June 18

A Whisker Away — Netflix Film

The Order: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Available June 19

Babies: Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary

Feel the Beat — Netflix Film

Floor is Lava — Netflix Original

Lost Bullet — Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original

One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film

The Politician — Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family

Wasp Network — Netflix Film

Available June 21

Goldie

Available June 22

Dark Skies

Available June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — Netflix Comedy Special

Available June 24

Athlete A — Netflix Documentary

Crazy Delicious — Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí — Netflix Film

Available June 26

Amar y vivir — Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga — Netflix Film

Home Game — Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

Available June 29

Bratz: The Movie

Available June 30