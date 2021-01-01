New titles include 'The History of Swear Words' and season 2 of 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.'

Another year, another influx of Content to the various streaming services. Netflix just released its list of titles arriving in January 2021, and highlights include the Nicolas Cage-hosted docuseries The History of Swear Words, Steven Spielberg's underrated Catch Me If You Can, Martin Scorsese's gangster classic Goodfellas, the iconic Bruce Lee-starring Enter the Dragon, and season 2 of the animated Jurassic Park series, Camp Cretaceous.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January below.

Avail. 1/1/21

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops.

Headspace Guide to Meditation -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter. Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone. Headspace Guide to Meditation is the first of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios, with subsequent series to include Headspace Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less.

Monarca: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Carranza siblings face a new enemy in their cousin Sofía, as past actions threaten to dismantle the future of the Monarca empire.

What Happened to Mr. Cha? -- NETFLIX FILM

With the peak of his career-long behind him, an actor clings to his past glory — until a sudden wake-up call forces him to face who he's become.

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Avail. 1/2/21

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) -- NETFLIX FILM

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

Avail. 1/5/21

Gabby's Dollhouse -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

History of Swear Words features Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Experts include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure on amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

Avail. 1/6/21

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina -- NETFLIX FILM

This documentary traces the history of the iconic band “Los ratones paranoicos” through interviews and archival images of members on stage and behind the scenes.

Surviving Death -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

Tony Parker: The Final Shot -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary examines the background and career of Tony Parker, whose determination led him to become one of the greatest French basketball players.

Avail. 1/7/21

Pieces of a Woman -- NETFLIX FILM

A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

Avail. 1/8/21

Charming -- NETFLIX FILM

On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom.

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

In part two of this fantasy trilogy, Jack, Victoria and Kirtash have grown and so have their problems. Are they still destined to change Idhún's fate?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raphael Rowe, who spent years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, volunteers to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa.

Lupin -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival -- NETFLIX FAMILY

An innocent toddler's boundless curiosity-- and extraordinary might --lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

Pretend It’s a City -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Writer Fran Lebowitz discusses life in New York City as a reader, walker and incisive observer of the changes in contemporary culture and the city.

Stuck Apart (Azizler) -- NETFLIX FILM

Knee-deep in a midlife crisis, Aziz seeks solace from his mundane job, lonesome friends and rowdy family as he puts on an act of sanity.

Avail. 1/10/21

Spring Breakers (2012)

Avail. 1/11/21

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.

The Intouchables (2011)

Avail. 1/12/21

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Avail. 1/13/21

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him.

Avail. 1/15/21

Bling Empire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures.

Disenchantment: Part 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bean must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg's increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) -- NETFLIX FILM

While her mother is abroad, an 18-year-old who's lived in a hippie commune all her life sneaks out into the real world to find her biological father.

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire -- NETFLIX FILM

Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)

Avail. 1/16/21

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Avail. 1/18/21

Homefront (2013)

Avail. 1/19/21

Hello Ninja: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

Avail. 1/20/21

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two very different women form a peculiar family when they discover that their 6-month-old children were erroneously exchanged at birth.

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This is a look at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents that used them.

Avail. 1/21/21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The agents at top Paris talent firm ASK are back for a fourth season with Andrea in charge and the agency in a precarious state.

Avail. 1/22/21

Blown Away: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The hot shop is open! A new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Busted!: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the third season of this hybrid reality-scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

FATE: THE WINX SAGA follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon WINX CLUB from Iginio Straffi.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists. But things aren’t what they seem.

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) -- NETFLIX FILM

When Eva’s grandmother decides to marry her best friend, Celia, Eva worries what her conservative fiancé and his family will think.

The White Tiger -- NETFLIX FILM

The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.

Avail. 1/23/21

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Everything comes unraveling for three successful women who work on a radio show as twists, turns and troubles plague their seemingly happy marriages.

Avail. 1/26/21

Go Dog Go -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Handy and inventive pup Tag chases adventure with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

Avail. 1/27/21

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom -- NETFLIX FILM

Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

Avail. 1/29/21

Below Zero (Bajocero) -- NETFLIX FILM

When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge must fight those inside and outside while dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.

The Dig -- NETFLIX FILM

When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure.

Finding 'Ohana -- NETFLIX FILM

A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

Avail. 1/31/21

Fatima (2020)

