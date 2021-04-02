Peacock is pretty new to the streaming game, but NBCUniversal's streaming service isn't just your go-to destination to binge-watch The Office, they're also building out their exclusive library titles, as well as offering subscribers access to some of their biggest hits on network and cable TV alike.
So, what's new to Peacock in April? Well, as for those library titles, if the release of the new Mortal Kombat movies has you itching to revisit the 1995 film, you'll find that streaming exclusively on Peacock this month, as well as films like Bridesmaids, Being John Malkovich, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Street Fighter, if you want to double feature 90s video game adaptations.
If you're looking to keep up with the latest new releases on TV, Peacock subscribers will have access to Law & Order: Organized Crime, which sees the return of Christopher Meloni's Detective Stabler, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, and live sporting events including WWE's WrestleMania 37 and the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Check out the full list of all the new movies and shows on Peacock this month below.
Peacock Original Daily Series
BROTHER FROM ANOTHER
Weekdays
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET
ZERLINA.
Weekdays
6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET
THE MEHDI HASAN SHOW
Monday - Thursday
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET
Peacock Original Weekly Series
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW
New episodes drop every Friday
6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
Live Sports & Events
April 2
U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming, more here
April 3
Premier League continues with match week 30, more here
April 10-11
WWE WrestleMania 37
Channels Updates
April 1
Classic TV: Episodes of everyone’s favorite classic hits, like Leave it to Beaver, Munsters, and Carol Burnett
April 12
The Real Housewives: Clip compilations and behind the scenes from Real Housewives franchises
April 17-18
Dateline 24/7 Channel Marathon
New on Peacock This Month
April 1
Beethoven, 1992*
Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*
Being John Malkovich, 1999*
Bridesmaids, 2011*
Bring It On, 2000*
Bring It On Again, 2004*
Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006*
Casper, 1995*
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010*
Despicable Me, 2010*
Due Date, 2010*
Fences, 2016*
Happy Feet, 2006*
Happy Feet Two, 2011*
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003*
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*
Jerry Maguire, 1995*
Lone Survivor, 2013
Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012*
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016*
Monster High: Haunted, 2015*
Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013*
Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016*
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012*
Mortal Kombat, 1995*
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Police Academy, 1984*
Push, 2009*
R.I.P.D., 2013
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009
Street Fighter, 1994*
The Break-Up, 2006*
The Constant Gardener, 2005*
The Wiz, 1978*
Undercover Brother, 2002*
Van Hesling, 2004*
Wet Hot American Summer, 2001
Blippi, season 1
Morphle, season 1
Little Baby Bum, season 1
Classic TV channel launch
April 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)
Manifest, season 3 (NBC)
Real Housewives of New York, season 12
WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021
U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming
April 3
Premier League continues with match week 30
April 4
WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22
April 5
Def Comedy Jam, season 6
April 6
Conan The Barbarian, 2011*
April 10
WWE WrestleMania 37
April 11
WWE WrestleMania 37
April 12
Real Housewives channel launch
April 15
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10
April 16
Couples Retreat, 2009*
Fist Fight, 2017*
The Dilemma, 2011*
Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks
April 17
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
April 18
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
April 22
Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)*
