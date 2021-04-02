Wondering what to watch on Peacock this month? Here are all the new movies and shows streaming in April 2021.

Peacock is pretty new to the streaming game, but NBCUniversal's streaming service isn't just your go-to destination to binge-watch The Office, they're also building out their exclusive library titles, as well as offering subscribers access to some of their biggest hits on network and cable TV alike.

So, what's new to Peacock in April? Well, as for those library titles, if the release of the new Mortal Kombat movies has you itching to revisit the 1995 film, you'll find that streaming exclusively on Peacock this month, as well as films like Bridesmaids, Being John Malkovich, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Street Fighter, if you want to double feature 90s video game adaptations.

If you're looking to keep up with the latest new releases on TV, Peacock subscribers will have access to Law & Order: Organized Crime, which sees the return of Christopher Meloni's Detective Stabler, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, and live sporting events including WWE's WrestleMania 37 and the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Check out the full list of all the new movies and shows on Peacock this month below.

Peacock Original Daily Series

BROTHER FROM ANOTHER

Weekdays

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

ZERLINA.

Weekdays

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

THE MEHDI HASAN SHOW

Monday - Thursday

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET

Peacock Original Weekly Series

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW

New episodes drop every Friday

6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

Live Sports & Events

April 2

U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming, more here

April 3

Premier League continues with match week 30, more here

April 10-11

WWE WrestleMania 37

April 1

Classic TV: Episodes of everyone’s favorite classic hits, like Leave it to Beaver, Munsters, and Carol Burnett

April 12

The Real Housewives: Clip compilations and behind the scenes from Real Housewives franchises

April 17-18

Dateline 24/7 Channel Marathon

New on Peacock This Month

April 1

Beethoven, 1992*

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*

Being John Malkovich, 1999*

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Bring It On, 2000*

Bring It On Again, 2004*

Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006*

Casper, 1995*

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010*

Despicable Me, 2010*

Due Date, 2010*

Fences, 2016*

Happy Feet, 2006*

Happy Feet Two, 2011*

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003*

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*

Jerry Maguire, 1995*

Lone Survivor, 2013

Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012*

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016*

Monster High: Haunted, 2015*

Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013*

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016*

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012*

Mortal Kombat, 1995*

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Police Academy, 1984*

Push, 2009*

R.I.P.D., 2013

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009

Street Fighter, 1994*

The Break-Up, 2006*

The Constant Gardener, 2005*

The Wiz, 1978*

Undercover Brother, 2002*

Van Hesling, 2004*

Wet Hot American Summer, 2001

Blippi, season 1

Morphle, season 1

Little Baby Bum, season 1

Classic TV channel launch

April 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)

Manifest, season 3 (NBC)

Real Housewives of New York, season 12

WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021

U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming

April 3

Premier League continues with match week 30

April 4

WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22

April 5

Def Comedy Jam, season 6

April 6

Conan The Barbarian, 2011*

April 10

WWE WrestleMania 37

April 11

WWE WrestleMania 37

April 12

Real Housewives channel launch

April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10

April 16

Couples Retreat, 2009*

Fist Fight, 2017*

The Dilemma, 2011*

Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks

April 17

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

April 18

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

April 22

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)*

