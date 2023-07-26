The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery is creating a new Tom and Jerry series set in Singapore, making it the first localized series in the franchise.

The new series will consist of seven three-minute shorts and will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

The series aims to bring a modern Singaporean twist to the iconic franchise while maintaining the classic animation style and music from the 1950s era.

Warner Bros. Discovery has just revealed a new Tom and Jerry series that will break new ground for the long-running, iconic franchise. The new Tom and Jerry series will be set in Singapore, which makes it the first-ever localized series in the franchise.

Tom and Jerry is one of the most iconic properties in Warner Bros. Discovery's roster. The series first premiered in 1940 and follows the ongoing game of cat and mouse between Tom, the perpetually scheming cat, and Jerry, the trickster mouse who constantly outwits Tom. The series has spawned more than 500 episodes, and 15 movies have been made so far in its 83-year run.

A Global Game of Cat and Mouse

The new series will bring an entirely fresh angle to the series. The new show is produced locally in Asia, in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series will consist of seven three-minute shorts and will make its premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong later this year. The series will then be rolled out internationally. A pilot will be released in August, and more details regarding the series will be released soon.

Christopher Ho, who serves as Head of Kids in Southeast Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, said of the new series, "[this]... brings back the iconic music and classic animation style from the Hanna-Barbera 1950s era – but with a modern Singaporean twist. With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon. Working with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond.”

Vishnu Athreya, Senior Vice President of Series at Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, added that “Tom and Jerry are two of our most universally loved characters, proving that laughs can translate to any audience. The fans in Asia have long embraced these characters and it’s great to finally give them a version to call their own.”

The new animated project is being produced by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Carlene Tan. Vivek Bolar serves as Lead Director on the series, and the series is animated by Aum Animation Studios India. Until the pilot for the series drops in August, however, you can catch a tantalizing new teaser for the series below.