Some of the most beloved animated characters in the history of television are coming back for a new adventure. Deadline reports that a new Tom & Jerry feature is in the works at Warner Bros. and Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and Michael Govier have been hired to write the project. The movie will be produced through Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, and it will be different from the recent hybrid adventure that delighted audiences — but missed the mark with critics — on the big screen a few years ago. Details connected to the plot of Tom & Jerry's return are currently kept under wraps by the studio.

Warner Bros. has hired very talented artists in order to tackle their upcoming Tom & Jerry movie. Rashida Jones is known around the world for her roles in comedies such as The Office and Parks and Recreation, but the performer has kept herself busy with a wide variety of projects during the last few years. Jones worked on the development of Toy Story 4 and The Other Black Girl. When it comes to the other writers attached to the new Tom & Jerry feature, McCormack worked alongside Jones in the Pixar sequel, after being involved in the A to Z television series. McCormack and Govier also won an Oscar for their work together on the animated short film If Anything Happens I Love You.

The last time Tom & Jerry were seen on the big screen was during the recent movie directed by Tim Story. The filmmaker who worked on the previous Fantastic Four film adaptations developed a story for the entire family that featured Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña in the lead human roles. The premise of Tom & Jerry followed the young Kayla as she looked for a new job. Since Tom caused her to lose her previous positions, the animated characters were heavily involved in Kayla's quest.

What Other Animated Projects Are in the Works at Warner Brothers?

Warner Bros. is ready to expand their slate of animated features with the upcoming Tom & Jerry film. The studio is currently working on a new version of The Cat in the Hat, the beloved Dr. Seuss classic about an unpredictable animal who loves to have fun. The Dr. Seuss adaptation will be joined by Bad Fairies and Margie Claus. The sky is the limit when it comes to stories Warner Bros. is currently developing through the company's animation division. Fans will have to wait a little bit more to learn more about what the future holds for Tom & Jerry.

A release date for the upcoming Tom & Jerry movie hasn't been set by Warner Bros. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.