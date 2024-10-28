Tom Cruise's next movie project will be entering production soon. Following his recent appearance in the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony, the Mission: Impossible star will be the lead in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming untitled film. While a solid date has yet to be announced, Variety reported that it could start by next month in the U.K.

While little has been released regarding the plot of the film, this next movie was announced in February 2024. Much like the mysterious plot, details about Cruise's role aren't known just yet. However, he won't be alone as the call sheet for the feature is stacked with a truly impressive cast, including Sandra Hüller (Requiem), John Goodman (Monsters Inc), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Jesse Plemons (The Irishman), and Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me) will also star in the feature.

Iñárritu is an Award-Winning Mexican filmmaker known for psychological dramas. His most recent project is Bardo, which was released in 2022. He is also known for his work in the Oscar-winning feature The Revenant, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio. The director started his career in 1984, and since then has a handful of directing credits under his belt. Other projects he has worked on include Babel, Birdman, and Biutiful, just to name a few.

Tom Cruise's Extensive Hollywood Career

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ever since he started his career in 1980, Cruise has been a mainstay in Hollywood. Mainly known for his roles in the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible films, the actor has starred in almost 50 projects, including, Oblivion, Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, and Edge of Tomorrow. In addition to his acting role, he also has a few producing credits under his belt, most of which are attached to the Mission: Impossible franchise. During the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, Cruise played a role in the negotiations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor attended a Zoom meeting to discuss the use of AI, and the state of movie theaters post-pandemic, and showed "support for the guild’s position on stunt performers."

Aside from the Olympics, Cruise's last role was Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, with Part Two scheduled to come out in 2025. Cruise's and Iñárritu untitled project has yet to announce a release date. In the meantime, you can stream Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Prime Video and Paramount+. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest news.

