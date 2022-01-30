Superbowl Sunday isn't until February, but that doesn't mean the hype and celebrity-infused commercials can't be early. Ahead of the AFC Finals today, CBS Sports released a new clip of Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise building up the hype for the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the result of which will determine who will go on to the Super Bowl.

Though more of an advertisement for the AFC game than the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel, the two-minute clip is still intercut with plenty of the signature action-packed and aerial shots that came to define the original 1986 film. The blend of film footage and sports footage is enough to get hearts pumping among fans of both as Cruise sets up the stakes for the AFC final, quipping "Life is more fun when it comes with a little action."

Image via Paramount Pictures

While not included explicitly in the clip, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Monica Barbaro as new recruits at the Naval school where Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell once trained, and where he has now returned to become an instructor in turn. Also joining the cast are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez. The film also sees the return of Anthony Edwards, whose character Nick "Goose" Bradshaw was killed during a training exercise in the first film.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 27, 2022. In the meantime, check out the official synopsis and the new clip show during the AFC Championship game below:

fter more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster", the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose". Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

