5 Things We Want to See in the New ‘Transformers’ Movies

The recent news that Paramount will be taking their Transformers franchise in a new direction (or two) got our gears turning. The Hasbro brand enjoyed worldwide success back in the 80s and 90s thanks to the cult classic animated movie, a ton of animated series, and even more toys. But the Robots in Disguise who are More Than Meets the Eye got to enjoy an even bigger stage once Paramount brought the bots to the big screen, courtesy of Michael Bay‘s insane, over-the-top, and shiny-and-chrome series of sequels.

And yet, while the 2007 live-action epic kicked off a box office blitz for Paramount, Bay, and the iconic Transformers characters, that success peaked in 2011 with Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and started to wane at the end of the series’ decade in theaters with 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight. A soft reboot of sorts was in the works with 2018’s Bumblebee, but despite that film earning critical and box office success, it wasn’t quite the (all)spark that the studio was looking for in embarking on a new path for the popular franchise.

So now we know that Transformers will continue with a bit of freshening up, but we don’t know quite how that’s going to look. James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) will be writing two separate scripts for the new productions, one of which may exist in the same world as Bumblebee… and that’s about all the intel we have right now. After Bumblebee debuted, Paramount/Hasbro brass suggested that follow-up films would have both the heart that’s found at the center of that movie (and maybe even some actual romance in the future) along with a little more Bayhem. There’s a fine balance there between the two, to be sure, and they haven’t quite found it yet. Here’s how we think the future of Transformers could benefit from a few changes: