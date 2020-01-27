Two Separate New ‘Transformers’ Movies Are in the Works at Paramount

Full disclosure – I enjoyed 2018’s Bumblebee. It was easily the best Transformers movie, which is a shame, considering there were five other loud and obnoxious Transformers movies before it. However, those emphatically stupid films grossed over $4 billion worldwide for Paramount, so the studio isn’t going to walk away from the talking robot business anytime soon. As reported by Variety, two new Transformers scripts have been commissioned from two different screenwriters, each looking to extend the franchise in different directions.

Reportedly being tapped for scripting duties are James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold, who will each pen separate movies. Vanderbilt most recently served as writer and producer on Netflix’s Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston. He also produced the thoroughly excellent horror comedy Ready or Not. Meanwhile, Harold was a producer on the similarly awesome John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and wrote the upcoming Zack Snyder film Army of the Dead.

After explosion scientist Michael Bay left the franchise following 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, Paramount did a course-correct to try and win back critics, who had long abandoned the franchise, and audiences, who had failed to turn out for The Last Knight and reportedly cost the studio a loss of over $100 million. The more modestly budgeted Bumblebee was the result, which was a critical and commercial success. According to a source quoted by Variety, one of the two scripts could possibly be set in the Bumblebee universe, with the other focused on revamping the original franchise with a new cast of characters, although no details about either project have been confirmed.