Happy Spring! More sunlight means more time drawing the curtains and curling up in front of the television. GLOW star Betty Gilpin gets into the habit of playing a nun in the unconventional Peacock series Mrs. Davis. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong sink their teeth into the meaty new Netflix series Beef. Zoe Lister-Jones journeys through several different sexual awakenings—and realities—in The Roku Channel original Slip. Kathryn Hahn shares some sage advice in Tiny Beautiful Things, a drama about a woman who reluctantly starts an advice column. Things get sexy in the elevator in Fatal Attraction, the series adaptation starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson of the classic film of the same name. Plus, Jeremy Renner does construction, Rachel Weisz plays twins, and the origins of the Pink Ladies.

Let’s take a closer look at what new shows will be hitting the small screens in April.

RELATED: What's New on Disney+ in April 2023

The Crossover

Release Date: April 4 on Disney+

Ball is life. The Disney+ series The Crossover explores the importance of family on and off the basketball court for Josh (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan (Amir O’Neil), two talented young brothers dribbling their way through the aches and pains of growing up in the spotlight. The series is narrated by Daveed Diggs, who plays adult Josh, and is based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Release Date: April 6 on Paramount+

Tell me more, tell me more! The year is 1954, four years before the events of the iconic musical film Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Rydell High is full of personalities and popularity contests, just ask Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara), Jane (Marisa Davila), and Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), four females fed-up with their status as outcasts and weirdos. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is the origin story for bold women who would proudly don those famous pink jackets.

Beef

Release Date: April 6 on Netflix

Meat and road rage for the win! Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are the duo you didn’t know you needed in Beef, a dramedy series coming to Netflix in partnership with A24. Created by Lee Sung Jin, the mysteriously titled series follows Danny (Yeun) and Amy (Wong), two unhappy strangers who get into a road rage incident and end up getting involved in each other’s lives as they seek revenge. Not clear how the beef comes into play from the trailer, but you’ll eat this series up, no crumbs left.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Release Date: April 7 on Hulu

Hope is in the details. Kathryn Hahn brings to life Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book Tiny Beautiful Things about Clare (Hahn), a writer in an unhappy marriage and a strained relationship with her daughter. To make matters worse, her career isn’t going too well. That is, until her friend asks her to take over the advice column “Dear Sugar,” something she feels quite unqualified to do. In doing the column, however, Clare is able to work through her own traumas, find closure, and appreciate what we tend to take for granted.

Rennervations

Release Date: April 12 on Disney+

He’s putting down the bow and arrow and picking up a hammer. No, not Thor’s hammer—a construction hammer. Jeremy Renner stars in Rennervations, a documentary renovation series in which he and a talented crew travel the world and give back by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles” for underprivileged communities. The feel-good series proves that Renner is a hero both on and off the screen.

Florida Man

Release Date: April 13 on Netflix

What happens in the Sunshine State stays in the Sunshine State. From creator Daniel Todd, the producer behind shows such as This Is Us and Ugly Betty and producer Jason Bateman comes Florida Man. Édgar Ramírez stars in the crime dramedy limited series as Mike Valentine, a former cop who’s fallen from grace and returned home to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend. This return, however, triggers a messy series of events in his personal and professional life.

The Last Thing He Told Me

Release Date: April 14 on Apple TV+

No one can be trusted. Jennifer Garner gets dark and gritty in the new Apple TV+ limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. Based on the thrilling mystery novel of the same name by Laura Dave, the story follows Hannah (Garner) whose life is weirdly disrupted once her husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) disappears, leaving her with a chilling note that reads “protect her.” The person he’s referring to is Bailey (Angourie Rice), Hannah’s stepdaughter, who Hannah must get close to in an effort to uncover the truth.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Release Date: April 14 on Netflix

The royalty must die. But will they? The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die is the epic film conclusion to The Last Kingdom television series that aired its final episodes last month. Directed by Edward Bazalgette, written by Martha Hillier, and based on The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cromwell, the historical drama takes place following the series and King Edward’s death as Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) attempts to bring England together once and for all.

Waco: The Aftermath

Release Date: April 16 on Showtime

Another sequel series in the lineup for April is Waco: The Aftermath. The five-episode series, developed by Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle and based on A Place Called Waco by David Thibodeau and Leon Whiteson follows Michael Shannon’s FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner and chronicles the messy and violent events the surviving Branch Davidians endured following the intense and deadly standoff. The limited series features a mix of returning and new characters played by Shea Whigham, J. Smith-Cameron, Gary Cole, Sasheer Zamata, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Mrs. Davis

Release Date: April 20 on Peacock

She thinks technology is nun of your damn business. Betty Gilpin gets into the (literal) habit of playing a nun in Mrs. Davis, a sci-fi dramedy series about Simone (Gilpin), a nun who weaponizes her faith in search and the hopeful destruction of artificial intelligence known by the name Mrs. Davis. Simone teams up with her ex-boyfriend Wiley (Jake McDorman) to seek out the holy grail and put an end to this too-real technology. The series, which was created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, premiered at South By Southwest.

The Diplomat

Release Date: April 20 on Netflix

There’s some drama overseas. The Americans star Keri Russell continues her secret government work in The Diplomat, a thriller series about career diplomat Kate Wyler who’s thrust into the role of U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom—a position she both doesn’t want or feel qualified for. This new job is quite different from her anticipated work trip to Afghanistan. Now she’s front and center trying to prevent war as best as possible. Oh, and raise a family. The series was created by The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy, and Fosse/Verdon producer Debora Cahn.

Dear Mama

Release Date: April 21 on FX

You know the rapper, but do you know the revolutionary? The FX docuseries Dear Mama tells the loving and complicated relationship between legendary rapper Tupac Shakur and his mother Afeni Shakur, a Black Panther activist. Allen Hughes, the director behind this intimate look at the musician and the activist, explains, “There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals, there is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen. For Tupac superfans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project is the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

Dead Ringers

Release Date: April 21 on Prime Video

It takes two to tango. Or, to do some shady gynecological work. Rachel Weisz pulls double duty in Dead Ringers as twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle, witty, smart, and cheeky gynecologists who risk it all—and make some questionable decisions—in an effort to advance childbirth practices and women’s healthcare. This strange and sexy thriller limited series is an updated adaptation of David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name, which starred Jeremy Irons in the lead twin roles.

Slip

Release Date: April 21 on The Roku Channel

Sex, but in parallel universes. Zoe Lister-Jones stars in The Roku Channel original dark comedy series Slip as Mae Cannon, a woman growing impatient in her marriage and desperate for something to shake up the status quo. One day she meets and has sex with a man named Eric (Amar Chadha-Patel), only to wake up in a reality where the two of them are married. Suddenly, her orgasms with different people transport her alternate timelines, where can live a series of different lives, all while trying to discover the person she was meant to be. The series, which premiered at South By Southwest, is produced by Boat Rocker and Dakota Johnson’s production company, TeaTime Pictures.

Saint X

Release Date: April 26 on Hulu

This vacation has some deadly consequences. Based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Alexis Schaitkin, Saint X tells the story of Alison (West Duchovny) who goes missing during a family vacation on the Caribbean island of Saint X. Years later Alison’s now-adult sister Claire works in New York City and runs into one of the men accused of her sister’s murder years prior. Claire’s passion for solving her sister’s murder intensifies, becoming the only thing on her mind.

Love & Death

Release Date: April 27 on HBO Max

‘Til death do us part. Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) has an axe to grind. She wants more out of life than going to church and tending to her husband’s (Patrick Fugit) every need as a small-town housewife. So, how about an affair? Love & Death tells the disturbing true story of Candy, a woman in 1980 accused of murdering her lover Allan’s (Jesse Plemons) wife Betty (Lily Rabe) with an axe. Candy just got a lot less sweet.

Citadel

Release Date: April 28 on Prime Video

I spy…a lot of spies. The Russo Brothers bring their executive producing skills to Citadel, a sci-fi drama series about the collapse of a global spy agency of the same name. During the fall, its agents’ memories were wiped, giving the crime group Manticore the chance to thrive and grow in power. Agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) must work together to figure out what’s going on—and who they are—in order to restore order.

Fatal Attraction

Release Date: April 30 on Paramount+

Love is deadly. Lizzy Caplan will captivate and control you in Fatal Attraction, a limited series putting a modern spin on the classic 1987 film of the same name starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The erotic psychological thriller tells a sexy and dangerous story of an affair between Dan (Joshua Jackson) and Alex (Caplan) that turns deadly once Alex refuses to let Dan end the affair, becoming increasingly involved in his life and marriage to Beth (Amanda Peet).

Tom Jones

Release Date: April 30 on PBS

Forbidden love and corsets are coming to your television. The PBS Masterpiece series Tom Jones tells the romantic and tragic tale of Tom Jones (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde), star-crossed lovers on a journey of self-discovery and lust. The four-episode series, which is based on Henry Fielding’s scandalous 1794 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, was written by Gwyneth Hughes and also stars Hannah Waddingham.

New Seasons

April 5

Dave (Season 3, FXX)

April 7

Schmigadoon! (Season 2, Apple TV+)

April 12

Single Drunk Female (Season 2, Freeform)

April 14

Blindspotting (Season 2, Starz)

April 15

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 5, Prime Video)

April 16

Barry (Season 4, HBO)

April 20

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-head (Season 2, Paramount+)

April 23

FROM (Season 2, MGM+)

Somebody Somewhere (Season 2, HBO Max)

April 26

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Season 3, Comedy Central)

April 27

Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 2, Netflix)

Sweet Tooth (Season 2, Netflix)

April 28

The Afterparty (Season 2, Apple TV+)

Couples Therapy (Season 3 Part 2, Showtime)