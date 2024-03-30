April showers might bring May flowers, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's tempting to stay outside in the spring weather, but make sure you come back indoors for this month's new and returning TV series. There are more Academy Award winners and nominees than you can shake a stick at: Robert Downey Jr. executive produces and co-stars in Park Chan-wook's The Sympathizer, Lily Gladstone investigates a murder in Under the Bridge, Julianne Moore makes history sexy with Mary & George, and Michael Douglas takes Benjamin Franklin to France in Franklin. Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s Sugar sees Colin Farrell try his hand at the "angsty tired detective" role.

If you're watching Andrew Scott in Ripley, you'd better lock your doors and windows. If you choose the post-apocalyptic Fallout, well, that's self-explanatory for why you should stay inside. Elisabeth Moss leads The Veil, a psychological spy thriller. But it's not all doom and gloom: Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story documents the legacy of Jon Bon Jovi and his bandmates in their own words. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 won't hit theaters until December 2024, but Knuckles is here to fill that void.

Ripley

Release Date: April 4 on Netflix

Golden Globe nominee Andrew Scott is on a hot streak. The All of Us Strangers star returns to television as Ripley's leading man, the infamous Tom Ripley. A con man by trade, Ripley accepts an unconventional job offer that spirals into a psychological rollercoaster of obsession, jealousy, and murder. Based on Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr. Ripley and written and directed by Steven Zaillian, Ripley follows on the heels of two previous adaptations: 1960's Purple Noon and 1999's The Talented Mr. Ripley, the latter starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. For Ripley, Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning take on Law and Paltrow's roles, respectively.

Mary & George

Release Date: April 5 on Starz

Mary Villiers, the Countess of Buckingham (Julianne Moore), is desperate for money. A widow providing for herself and her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) in 16th century England, Mary concocts a sneaky solution to their problems: seduce a king. Mary sends George to the court of Scottish King James VI and I (Tony Curran). George's wiles pay off; being James's favorite lover means the Villiers' social standing, and political power, improve. Inspired by George Villiers and King James's real-life affair, the dark comedy Mary & George is based on the historical book The King's Assassin by Benjamin Woolley.

Sugar

Release Date: April 5 on Apple TV+

Step aside, everyone: there's a new detective on the case. Not content to just be The Penguin, Colin Farrell jumps to the other side of the law in Sugar. But all the "best" detectives feel morally conflicted, and Farrell's John Sugar is no different. As he unravels dark conspiracies, he questions whether he's a good man. The answer? Also a mystery. Farrell's co-stars include Kirby, Anna Gunn, and James Cromwell, in this series by Mark Protosevich.

Franklin

Release Date: April 12 on Apple TV+

Winning a war doesn't always happen on the battlefield. In 1776, Benjamin Franklin (Michael Douglas) and his grandson William (Noah Jupe) travel to France on a diplomatic mission. Franklin aims to secure France's support against England in the Revolutionary War. He spends the next eight years playing the political game and trying to survive social upheaval. Stacy Schiff's book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America inspired Kirk Ellis and Howard Korder's Franklin.

Fallout

Release Date: April 12 on Prime Video

Grab your Vault Boy figurine and your jumpsuit! Luc (Ella Purnell), a Vault Dweller, has spent her entire life inside a Vault, which is exactly what it sounds like: a giant underground bomb shelter. She leaves her home to explore the outside world. Unfortunately, the 22nd-century, post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic landscape is nothing like she imagined. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner adapted the Fallout video game franchise for the small screen, and Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan co-star.

The Sympathizer

Release Date: April 14 on Max

Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr. is also having a great run. The actor plays several different roles in The Sympathizer, a miniseries that just so happens to be directed by Park Chan-wook. No big deal! Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer follows an unnamed character called the Captain (Hoa Xuande) as he navigates dangerous ground immediately after the Vietnam War. The Captain works as a communist spy in Vietnam before he's exiled to America. A story about identities and dualities, the cast includes Sandra Oh, Toan Le, Duy Nguyễn, Vy Le, and Alan Trong.

Under the Bridge

Release Date: April 17 on Hulu

"Young girls were the ones we were supposed to protect, not be protected from." Speaking of amazing performers: Lily Gladstone, everyone! Gladstone anchors Hulu's crime drama Under the Bridge, playing Cam Bentland, a police officer investigating the brutal murder of a 14-year-old girl. Set in British Columbia, Canada, Cam learns that the world these teenage girls inhabit is far darker than it seems. Riley Keough co-stars as Rebecca Godfrey, the real-life author who investigated the case and wrote the 2005 non-fiction book Under the Bridge.

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Release Date: April 18 on Max

When he's not cracking jokes, Conan O'Brien loves to travel. But who says he can't crack jokes while traveling? In Conan O'Brien Must Go, the comedian surprises fans around the globe by showing up at their doorsteps and exploring their cultures. One-third comedy special, one-third documentary, and one-third travelogue, O'Brien visits Norway, Thailand, Ireland, Argentina, and more.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Release Date: April 19 on Roku

When the Grace family moves into the Spiderwick Estate, some spooky things happen. Awesomely spooky things. Siblings Jared (Lyon Daniels), Simon (Noah Cottrell), and Mallory (Mychala Lee) discover that the ancient mansion they now call home also houses a portal to the fairy realm. To save the human world from Mulgarath (Christian Slater), a nasty ogre, the kids must brave a magical dimension and find their inner heroes. Aron Eli Coleite adapts Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's bestselling book series of the same name, which also features Joy Bryant and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Them: The Scare

Release Date: April 25 on Prime Video

The second season of Them continues the horror in a new setting. The anthology series, created by Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, moves from the 1950s to the early '90s, as Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde, returning from Season 1) investigates a harrowing murder, one that might be supernatural. The legendary Pam Grier joins Ayorinde, as does Joshua J. Williams, Luke James, Jeremy Bobb, Carlito Olivero, and Iman Shumpert.

Knuckles

Release Date: April 26 on Paramount+

This one's obvious, right? Knuckles picks up where Sonic the Hedgehog 2 left off, with the eponymous Knuckles (Idris Elba) now living on planet Earth. The solemn warrior echidna takes on a human protégé, battles enemies who want to steal his power, and drinks coffee. Sounds like a pretty good life. John Whittington and Toby Ascher co-created Knuckles, which boasts a cast as fantastic as Adam Pally, Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, and Christopher Lloyd.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

Release Date: April 26 on Hulu

"You can't be 60 years old and expect to hit that note anymore!" We are, indeed, halfway there. Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is the first time the legendary rock band has told their story. Pulling back the curtain on their lives, director Gotham Chopra's documentary features exclusive performances, unreleased songs, and intimate interviews about the group's joys, conflict, and heartbreak.

The Veil

Release Date: April 30 on Hulu

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing a psychological spy thriller? Say no more. Imogen Salter (Elisabeth Moss) is one of MI6's top agents. As such, her world is built on secrets, lies, and lethal truths. Her unpredictable temperament, however, makes her a liability. When Imogen engages in a cat-and-mouse game with Adilah (Yumna Marwan), a woman cut from the same cloth, nothing good can happen. But the drama? That'll be great.

New Seasons

April 3

Loot (Season 2, Apple TV+)

April 4

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 5, Paramount+)

April 7

Beacon 23 (Season 2, MGM+)

April 10

Chucky (Season 3, Part 2, SYFY)

April 24

The Big Door Prize (Season 2, Apple TV+)