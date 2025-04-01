A slew of television's biggest titles are on their way faster than you can say "surprise!", and I promise, this is no April Fools' Day prank. Netflix's Black Mirror returns for Season 7, Disney+'s Andor returns for Season 2, and something tells me Hacks' award-winning domination will continue once Season 4 of Max's hit comedy drops. As for The Last of Us' second season, we don't have to wait too much longer before we can catch up with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). And if you're viewing palette craves more video game adaptations, you're in luck: an animated version of Capcom's franchise Devil May Cry arrives courtesy of Adi Shankar, a producer of Netflix's Castlevania series.
Meanwhile, the truly legendary Shinichirō Watanabe, the director of such seminal anime as Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, takes us on a futuristic high-speed chase via his newest anime, Lazarus. Over on FX, Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate lead Dying for Sex, a true story based on Nikki Boyer's podcast of the same name. Other new premieres include the Canadian comedy North by North and Kevin Bacon's horror-action-comedy mash-up on Prime Video, The Bondsman. Plus, the final seasons of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and Netflix's You.