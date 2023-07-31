Summer might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean television’s slowing down. On the contrary! Some of the year’s most intriguing original shows and hotly anticipated releases are dropping this month. Over in Star Wars land, Rosario Dawson has her lightsabers prepped for battle as the titular Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka. One Piece, the best-selling manga of all time, also makes the jump to live-action backed by a Netflix budget. Sigourney Weaver leads an all-star female cast in an adaptation of the best-selling thriller novel The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, while Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba are up to no good in Painkiller, a fictionalized account of the opioid crisis.

Famed mystery writer Harlan Coben debuts a new Amazon Prime series based on his young adult book Shelter. The creators of The Lost Kingdom take on the King Arthur legend in The Winter King. Last but not least, those sarcastic blue aliens you’ve seen all over the internet come to life in Strange Planet from author Nathan Pyle and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon. Old favorites also return with new seasons of Reservation Dogs, Heartstopper, Only Murders in the Building, and Archer.

Grab your remotes and get comfy! Let’s take a closer look at what scorching-hot shows are gracing our screens this scorching-hot August.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Release Date: August 4 on Prime Video

Sigourney Weaver on my television for seven weeks? Yes, please, and thank you! The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is an Australian neo-noir miniseries led by some powerful, fierce women. The titular Alice (Alyla Browne and Alycia Debnam-Carey) is tragically orphaned at nine years old and relocates to her grandmother’s (Weaver) flower farm. There are disturbing family mysteries, dreams of destructive fires, a dangerous love story, and rediscovering oneself after trauma. Showrunner Sarah Lambert oversees the limited series based on the 2018 bestselling novel of the same name from Holly Ringland.

Strange Planet

Release Date: August 9 on Apple TV+

“What if our world wasn’t the only one where existence is absurd?” If you’ve been around the internet for any length of time, you’ve probably seen art panels featuring blue aliens with adorable googly eyes discussing existential questions and making quippy declarations. Millions of users made artist and author Nathan Pyle’s quirky comic strip go viral. Strange Planet is based on Pyle’s webcomic and adapted to the screen by Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty fame and showrunner Amalia Levari, who worked on Cartoon Network’s masterpiece Over the Garden Wall. The voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, and Danny Pudi. The first three episodes of Strange Planet premiere on AppleTV+ with 10 episodes in total.

Painkiller

Release Date: August 10 on Netflix

Netflix tackles a complex and hot-button topic with Painkiller, a dramatization of America’s opioid crisis. Painkiller specifically focuses on the creation of OxyContin by the Purdue Pharma company and the ramifications of their “money first” business decisions: an ongoing epidemic of addiction and death. Improperly treated chronic pain is its own epidemic among patients, and they deserve proper care. At the same time, the opioid crisis could have been avoided if corporations valued human life. Matthew Broderick leads a spectacular cast that includes Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Taylor Kitsch, and TV legend Sam Anderson. Painkiller is based on a New Yorker article from Patrick Radden Keefe titled “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain,” as well as Barry Meier’s book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Release Date: August 18 on Prime Video

A missing girl, a mysterious old house, a creepy elderly lady, grave-digging, and teenagers wandering around in the dark when they shouldn’t — Prime Video’s Harlan Coben’s Shelter looks like a winner on many fronts. Shelter stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, a teenager grappling with the passing of his father and the shocking secrets that might be tied to his death. Shelter is the first in a YA series penned by Coben, an award-winning and bestselling author who specializes in crime novels. With its quirky teen humor, appealing characters, and plenty of suspense, Shelter should be an excellent watch for kids and adults alike.

RELATED: What's New on Netflix in August 2023

The Winter King

Release Date: August 20 on MGM+

MGM+’s ambitious projects are starting to rule the television landscape. Set in Saxon-era England, The Winter King is based on Bernard Cornwell’s 1995 novel of the same name (the first in a trilogy). This series is a more historical take on Arthurian legend, but all the hits are here: Arthur (Iain De Caestecker), Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White), Guinevere (Jordan Alexandra), Uther (Eddie Marsan), and more. Bernard Cornwell also wrote The Last Kingdom, the basis for the Netflix-BBC series of the same name, and the creative team behind Netflix’s The Lost Kingdom is shepherding The Winter King to the screen.

Ahsoka

Release Date: August 23 on Disney+

It’s the moment Star Wars fans have been waiting for. After making her debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson finally takes center stage as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, a beloved character originated by voice actress Ashley Eckstein in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The rogue Force-wielder’s on the hunt for the missing Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) as well as the nefarious Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, reprising his role from Star Wars: Rebels). Although Ahsoka is the main character, fans who haven’t watched Star Wars: Rebels might want to do their homework before trying Ahsoka. Showrunner and current Star Wars mastermind Dave Filoni essentially called Ahsoka a new season of Rebels, just in live action. Other returning Rebels characters include Mandalorian graffiti artist Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and pilot general Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). New additions to the Star Wars universe include Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and the late, very great Ray Stevenson as former Jedi Baylan Skoll. All signs point to Ahsoka being suitably epic and unmissably emotional for Rebels fans.

One Piece

Release Date: August 31 on Netflix

You know his name. Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), the boy with the stretchable rubber body, endless enthusiasm, and a determination to become King of the Pirates. Live-action adaptations of anime don’t have the best reputation. Hopefully, the sheer excitement and bright charm on display in Netflix’s One Piece trailers will change that. Based on the best-selling manga series of all time from industry legend Eiichiro Oda and one of the world’s longest-running animes (clocking in at over 1,000 episodes), One Piece follows a group of scoundrels who said “It’s a pirate’s life for me.” Said group, dubbed the Straw Hat Pirates, is on the hunt for treasure, glory, and the infamous One Piece, a treasure that will let Luffy assume the King of the Pirates title. Both the One Piece manga and anime are adored by fans worldwide for their swashbuckling adventure, winsome friendships, and whimsical atmosphere. Netflix’s live-action take looks wild, absurd, and perfectly silly, and the cast is certainly a winner.

New Seasons

August 2

Reservation Dogs (Season 3, Hulu)

Physical (Season 3, Apple TV+)

August 3

Heartstopper (Season 2, Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2, Netflix)

August 4

The Chi (Season 6, Showtime)

August 6

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Season 2, HBO)

August 8

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3, Hulu)

August 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4, Disney+)

August 10

Rap Sh!t (Season 2, Max)

August 11

Billions (Season 7 Showtime app)

Men in Kilts (Season 2, Starz)

August 13

Billions (Season 7 Showtime on-air)

August 14

Solar Opposites (Season 4, Hulu)

August 30

Archer (Season 14, FX)