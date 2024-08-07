From elves to Terminators, from Caped Crusaders to the Hargreeves, and from Ninja Turtles to Parisian love affairs, it's a busy month for debut TV shows and our returning favorites. Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, a new Batman cartoon inspired by 1940s film noir, has already premiered to reviews praising its psychological boldness and revisionist take on legacy characters. Over on Paramount+, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, another reinvention of a classic cartoon, continues the story of 2023's Mutant Mayhem movie. Netflix's The Umbrella Academy plans to end with as much dramatic flair as ever, as the de-powered Hargreeve siblings reunite to save the world one last time.

While we're on the subject of apocalypses, Netflix expands The Terminator universe with an original anime adventure, Terminator Zero, which boasts a new heroine (House of the Dragon's Sonoya Mizuno), and a new Terminator (Justified's Timothy Olyphant). Shifting from sci-fi to fantasy, the forces of good, led by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), prepare for war against the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) in Prime Video's The Rings of Power Season 2. Plus, the Only Murders in the Building trio score a movie deal, Emily in Paris's heroine tries to find love again, SEAL Team launches its final season, the co-creator of Ted Lasso plunges us into a comedy-filled crime world, and more.

'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Available: August 1, 2024 Genre: Superhero, Crime, Noir, Animated Created By: Bruce Timm Cast: Hamish Linklater, Jason Watkins, Eric Morgan Stuart, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Gary Anthony Williams, Michelle C. Bonilla, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Bumper Robinson, Tom Kenny, Roger Craig Smith, Grey DeLisle, Corey Burton, Jason Marsden, James Arnold Taylor, Kimberly Brooks, Christina Ricci, Reid Scott, Mckenna Grace, Toby Stephens, Minnie Driver, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment

He's brooding, he's vengeance, and he's the night incarnate: he's Batman. Bruce Timm, a producer behind the iconic and influential Batman: The Animated Series from the 1990s, joins forces with executive producer Matt Reeves (director of 2022's The Batman) to resurrect the animated mythos Timm helped establish. Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader follows Bruce Wayne/Batman (Hamish Linklater) during his early years on the job as Gotham's premiere crime fighter, and adapts classic comics lore with a style heavily inspired by classic film noir from the 1930s and 1940s. Much like Reeves' The Batman and the critically and culturally acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, Caped Crusader emphasizes the superhero's dark aesthetic and psychologically complex characters.

'The Umbrella Academy'

Season 4

Available: August 8, 2024 Genre: Superhero Created By: Steve Blackman, Jeremy Slater Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, Kate Walsh, Genesis Rodriguez, Britne Oldford

Speaking of angsty superheroes — Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, based on the graphic novel series created and written by My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way, returns for its fourth and final season. They might have saved the world, then stopped a different apocalypse, but the Hargreeves siblings just can't escape trouble. Stuck in a new, different timeline without their powers, the dysfunctional family must rediscover their true selves and protect the world, and themselves, one last time.

'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Available: August 9, 2024 Genre: Action, Comedy, Animated Created By: Chris Yost, Alan Wan Cast: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, and Ayo Edebiri, Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou, Post Malone, Alanna Ubach, Pete Davidson, Timothy Olyphant, Danny Trejo, Jillian Bell, Jamila Velasquez, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles picks up where 2023's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie left off and prepares those totally rad turtles for the 2026 sequel movie. Before then, there's a lot of pizza to devour and "new butts to kick." Used to fighting as a group, the four teenage turtle brothers with Renaissance names — Micah Abbey's Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr.'s Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu's Leonardo, and Brady Noon's Raphael — must also contend with fighting on their own for the first time after Bishop (Alanna Ubach), a new villain, isolates them. It's a good thing they've got ace reporter April O'Neil (The Bear's Ayo Edebiri) on their side.

'SEAL Team'

Season 7

Available: August 11, 2024 Genre: Drama, Military, Action Created By: Benjamin Cavell Cast: David Boreanaz, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Beau Knapp, Dylan Walsh

After six seasons, the Bravo Team takes their final bow on CBS and Paramount+. And after those six seasons, the best group of Navy SEALs in fiction are older, wiser, guilt-ridden, and scarred by the sacrificial death of one of their own — Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) — at the end of last season. But when their higher-ups add a new man to their ranks and send the fractured group on even more dangerous missions, Bravo Team must find a way to keep going. Their lives, and the lives of innocents, depends on their enduring brotherhood.

'Solar Opposites'

Season 5

Available: August 12, 2024 Genre: Science Fiction, Comedy, Animated Created By: Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan Cast: Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, Sagan McMahan, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hale, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin

Yes, some of them still hate Earth, in case you were wondering. Already renewed for Season 6, Hulu's Solar Opposites, a culture-clash sitcom about a loving family of four aliens who make Earth their new home, returns for its fifth season. The newly married Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) try and enjoy their honeymoon phase despite how annoying humans are, while teenagers Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) struggle to fit in at school and earn good grades.

'Bad Monkey'

Available: August 14, 2024 Genre: Drama, Crime Created By: Bill Lawrence Cast: Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney, Natalie Martinez, L. Scott Caldwell, Ronald Peet, John Ortiz. Ashley Nichole-Black, Victor Turpin, Charlotte Lawrence, Alex Moffat

Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) is in trouble, and in more ways than one. He's lost his job as a detective for being "consistently reckless, inappropriate, and glib." Reduced to inspecting restaurants and hating every second of it, once an anonymous person's severed arm turns up, his investigative nose leads him — against even his better judgment — onto the trail of those responsible. Too many people could have done it, and the local Floridian corruption has too many layers. Bad Monkey comes to Apple TV+ from Bill Lawrence, the co-creator of Ted Lasso, Scrubs, and Shrinking.

'Bel-Air'

Season 3

Available: August 15, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowitz Cast: Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones.

In the third season of Andy and Susan Borowitz's moody reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith (Jabari Banks) just wants to enjoy his summer like any teenager would, especially one living with the benefits afforded by his aunt and uncle's wealth. But Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) and Philip Banks (Adrian Holmes) plan to teach their nephew maturity and responsibility; Will winds up employed at the country club whether he likes it or not. He also unexpectedly reunites with his estranged father, Lou (Marlon Wayans), while Will's fellow Bel-Air teens grapple with classism and racist pressures, sobriety, and personal discoveries. Joseph Marcell, who originated the role of Geoffrey in the Fresh Prince sitcom, joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

'Emily in Paris'

Season 4

Available: August 15, 2024 Genre: Romance, Comedy Created By: Darren Star Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Kate Walsh, Jean-Christophe Bouvet, Jeremy O. Harris, Céline Menville, Kevin Dias, Jin Xuan Mao, Søren Bregendal

Newly single marketing expert Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) can't help being distracted by all the sexy Parisian men around her. The problem is, she's also distracted by her lingering feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), even though making things work would be complicated. And maybe, just maybe, she still cares about her other ex, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Everything in Emily's life is complicated, especially when her career, love life, and dreams for the future intersect. What does Emily truly want, and what does that future look like? The first five episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 premiere on August 15, with Part 2 premiering on September 12.

'Pachinko'

Season 2

Available: August 23, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Soo Hugh Cast: Youn Yuh-jung, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Han Jun-woo, Jeong In-ji, Jung Eun-chae, Lee Min-ho, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang-hyun, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson

Season 2 of showrunner Soo Hugh's deeply moving adaptation of author Min Jin Lee's New York Times bestselling novel, Pachinko, picks up with Kim Sunja (Kim Min-ha), a Korean woman who immigrated to Osaka from Japanese-occupied Korea, trying to provide for her family in 1945 while the horrifying costs of World War II rage around them. In 1989, as part of the series' generation-spanning dual narrative, Sunja's grandson, Solomon Baek (Jin Ha), pursues his dubious agreement with Japanese businessman Mamoru Yoshii (Louis Ozawa). Anna Sawai, fresh off her Emmy nomination for FX's smash hit Shōgun, returns for Season 2, as does Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung and Korean superstar Lee Min-ho.

'Only Murders in the Building'

Season 4

Available: August 27, 2024 Genre: Comedy, Mystery Created By: Steve Martin, John Hoffman Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, James Caverly, Ryan Broussard, Teddy Coluca, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, Jin Ha, Jane Lynch

This podcasting trio can't stay away from true crime for too long — mostly because people keep being murdered. But this season of Only Murders in the Building is slightly different. Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) agree to let Hollywood make a movie about their podcast. Enter Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria playing themselves, playing Charles-Haden, Oliver, and Mabel (in that order), plus Meryl Streep, Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Pachinko's Jin Ha.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Season 2

Available: August 29, 2024 Genre: Fantasy, Drama Created By: J. D. Payne, Patrick McKay Cast: Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Sara Zwangobani, Dylan Smith, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Sam Hazeldine, Leon Wadham

The Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) is officially on the warpath. So is Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the elven warrior who unmasked Sauron's true identity at the end of Season 1. Now that her prey is in sight and more powerful than ever, Galadriel becomes a Ringbearer to one of the three elvish Rings of Power and leads her people to war. But all the peoples of Middle Earth's Second Age — elves, dwarves, Hobbits, and men alike – must unite if they stand a chance of preventing the Dark Lord's reign. (Plus, Season 2 has Tom Bombadil. IYKYK.)

'Terminator Zero'

Available: August 29, 2024 Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Animated Created By: Mattson Tomlin Cast: Timothy Olyphant, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd

August 29, 1997 – the day that Skynet, a sentient artificial intelligence, launched a nuclear apocalypse that subjugated and almost destroyed humanity. Many have tried to prevent the inevitable, humans and cyborgs alike: Sarah Connor, her son John, and time-traveling warriors from the future. Sometimes, they succeed, but history is always being rewritten. When everything else has failed, could the best weapon against Skynet be another AI? Skynet seems to think so. In 1997, pre-Judgment Day, Malcolm Lee (André Holland) creates Kokoro (Rosario Dawson), an AI designed to be Skynet's competitor in the business market. The Skynet of the future dispatches a Terminator (Timothy Olyphant), one of its expert cyborg killing machines, back in time to assassinate Malcolm. Thankfully, the human resistance sends Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), one of their soldiers, to keep Malcolm alive.