In some parts of the world, December means shorter days and colder temperatures. Such conditions predispose us to huddle inside around the comforting warmth of a fireplace, a cup of hot cocoa, and the television. December 2023 has no shortage of new options for our viewing pleasures. For mystery lovers, five-time Emmy Award-winner Tony Shalhoub returns for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. If you're craving some edge-of-your-seat tension, Hulu's Culprits and Netflix's Berlin are bringing the heists. Meanwhile, Yu Yu Hakusho, the live-action adaptation of one of the best-selling manga series of all time, has the thrilling action.

My Life With the Walter Boys is a coming-of-age small-town romance. Pokémon Concierge offers something sweet for Pokémon fans of all ages. Archie explores the life of a Hollywood legend, Netflix debuts the Korean period thriller Gyeongseong Creature, and Percy Jackson fans can rejoice as Percy Jackson and the Olympians lands on Dinsey+. Finally, The Crown concludes its 6-season run, Letterkenny ends with Season 12, and Reacher and Marvel's What If...? return for their second seasons. Change into your favorite winter pajamas and grab your remote! Here are December's new and returning television series.

My Life With the Walter Boys

Release Date: December 7 on Netflix

After a tragic accident, Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) moves from bustling New York City to a small, quiet rural town. Jackie tries to overcome her fears and heal from her parents' deaths, all while navigating foster family dynamics, tentative friendships, and high school cliques — and an intense love triangle between brothers Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde). My Life With the Walter Boys was created by Melanie Halsall and based on the book by Ali Novak.

Culprits

Release Date: December 8 on Hulu

In the British series Culprits, Joe Petrus (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) is no average Joe. The criminal past he's kept concealed from his husband and children has finally caught up with him. Now, an unknown enemy is murdering the members of his former heist crew. If Joe wants to escape the same fate and protect his family, he'll need to find answers — quickly. Culprits also stars Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, Kamel El Basha, Tara Abbou, and Eddie Izzard.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Release Date: December 8 on Peacock

2000s television mainstay Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) returns to solve his final case. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie sees the retired private detective personally struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still trying to bring an unknown murderer to justice. As someone intimately familiar with loss, Monk can't ignore his grieving surrogate daughter Molly (Caitlin McGee) when a killer takes her fiancé's life. Former Monk cast members Ted Levine and Natalie Teeger also return, while James Purefoy joins the club. The original series won Tony Shalhoub four Emmy Awards.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Release Date: December 14 on Netflix

When the normally selfish teen Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura) dies saving a child's life, he's resurrected in exchange for becoming an Underworld Detective. Yusuke's now charged with protecting humanity from various ghosts and demons, specifically through martial arts. Netflix's live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho draws from the bestselling manga of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashi and its celebrated 1992 anime series adaptation, which is also streaming on Netflix.

Carol & the End of the World

Image via Netflix

Release Date: December 15 on Netflix

If you knew the world was ending, you'd probably do those things you kept putting off, right? Not Carol (Martha Kelly). In the adult animated miniseries Carol & the End of the World, the titular character isn't sure how to live the rest of her short life. Everyone else does away with the rules in the face of a planet-destroying meteor, but Carol's unsure, introverted, and lonely. Dan Guterman produces Carol & the End of the World for Netflix.

Archie

Release Date: December 20 on BritBox

Millions know him as Cary Grant, but his family called him Archie. Born Archibald Leach in the United Kingdom before moving to America, Archie fictionalizes the life and times of the silver screen icon. Harriet Walter and Laura Aikman join the genius casting of Jason Isaacs as Grant as well as Ian McNeice as Alfred Hitchcock, Lily Travers as Grace Kelly, and Stella Stocker as Audrey Hepburn. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jeff Pope serves as showrunner for the four-episode miniseries.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Release Date: December 20 on Disney+

Raise your hand if you're ready to join Camp Half-Blood! Percy Jackson and the Olympians adapts Rick Riordan's beloved series about the titular Percy (Walker Scobell), the demi-god son of the human Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull) and Poseidon (Toby Stephens), the Greek god of the sea. After discovering his divine powers, Percy attends the Camp Half-Blood summer training camp with the rest of the Greek pantheon's "half-blood" children. Those are the gods' rules. Percy doesn't play by the rules. Also, someone stole Zeus's lightning bolt and framed Percy, so that needs fixing. With Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy's best friends Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively, Percy Jackson and the Olympians features an all-star cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Jay Duplass, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Jason Mantzoukas, Timothy Omundson, and Lance Reddick.

Gyeongseong Creature

Release Date: December 22 on Netflix

A fantasy horror set against the backdrop of the Japanese colonization of Korea, Gyeongseong Creature follows the crossed paths of rich businessman Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon, last seen in The Marvels) and Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), a street-smart investigator. 1945 is already a harrowing time in the city of Gyeongseong (now named Seoul). Things get worse when Tae-sang and Chae-ok discover a mysterious hospital housing monsters "born from greed."

Pokémon Concierge

Release Date: December 28 on Netflix

What do all those Pokémon do when they aren't fighting to be the very best? They relax at a specialized resort, of course! A four-episode stop-motion series from The Pokémon Company and Dwarf Animation Studios, Pokémon Concierge follows new Pokémon resort hire Haru (Karen Fukuhara / Rena Nōnen) as she strives to provide for and pamper her guests, Pokémon and trainers alike.

Berlin

Release Date: December 29 on Netflix

This spin-off of the Spanish series Money Heist promotes the supporting character Berlin (Pedro Alonso) to lead status. To quote Lana Del Rey, Berlin wants money, power, and glory. He gathers a group of elite thieves to help him rob a premium Paris auction house — a scenario that will always go wrong in entertaining ways. Berlin is the third series in the Money Heist franchise following the original and a popular Korean remake entitled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

New Seasons

December 1

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Season 3, Starz)

December 14

The Crown (Season 6 Part 2, Netflix)

December 15

Reacher (Season 2, Prime Video)

December 21

Dr. Death (Season 2, Peacock)

December 22

What If…? (Season 2, Disney+)

December 26

Letterkenny (Season 12, Hulu)