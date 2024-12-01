Can you believe it's already the end of 2024? Another year has almost come and gone, which means it's time to put up the tinsel, grab your hot chocolate or eggnog (or both — who are we to judge?), and escape the cold with all the series hitting our small screens this December. Over on Disney+, The Goonies meets Star Wars in Disney+'s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew miniseries, and the MCU's What If...? series returns. Meanwhile, Max's Creature Commandos, a new adult animated series based on DC Comics characters, proves that James Gunn's tenure as the head of the new DC Universe is just getting started. Inside Out 2 might have become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, but the story isn't finished yet thanks to Pixar and Disney+'s limited series Dream Productions.

If you need something completely different, then Paris Has Fallen follows in the same vein established by the Gerard Butler-led action movie trilogy (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen). There's a new face in town for Queer Eye Season 9, with Jeremiah Brent replacing former interior designer Bobby Berk, but the Fab Five's mission stays the same. Virgin River fans are in for some good news: not only does the fan-favorite return for its sixth season, but Netflix has already renewed it for Season 7, making it the streamer's longest-running original drama series. Speaking of enduring shows — the world can never have too much Dexter, as Showtime's prequel series Dexter: Original Sin proves. And let's not forget Season 2 of 2021's breakthrough sensation, Squid Game.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

Available: December 2, 2024, on Disney+ Genre: Science Fiction, Action-Adventure Created By: Jon Watts, Christopher Ford Cast: Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Marti Matulis, Jaleel White, Fred Tatasciore, Mike Estes, Dale Soules

In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Lucasfilm's final series of 2024, the charmingly rogueish Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) guides a group of precocious children through a galaxy far, far away, and to say everyone is in for some rip-roaring adventure is an understatement.

'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'

Available: December 4, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Game Show Created By: N/A Cast: Colin Jost (host)

If you're an expert in pop culture trivia, then this might be the Jeopardy! spin-off for you. Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost hosts each episode as contestants answer brain-twisting questions about topics ranging "from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA," and "Gen Z to Zendaya."

'Creature Commandos'

Available: December 5, 2024, on Max Genre: Superhero, Action, Adult Animated Created By: James Gunn Cast: Steve Agee, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, Zoë Chao, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, Viola Davis

If you can't get enough of DC's Peacemaker or James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad, you're in luck. Viola Davis' Amanda Waller has a new group of morally ambiguous, not-quite superheroes at her beck and call — and this time, her operatives include the Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), an android (Sean Gunn), and a fish scientist (Zoë Chao).

'Paris Has Fallen'

Available: December 6, 2024, on Hulu Genre: Action Thriller Created By: Howard Overman Cast: Tewfik Jallab, Ritu Arya, Sean Harris, Ana Ularu, Camille Rutherford, Jérémie Covillault, Emmanuelle Bercot, Nathan Willcocks, Laurent Lucas

Although Gerard Butler's Mike Banning might cameo in this episodic spin-off, brand-new characters Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab), a French bodyguard, and Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya), an experienced MI6 agent, take the spotlight when they unite to defeat Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris), an ex-French Foreign Legion member.

'The Sticky'

Available: December 6, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Dark Comedy Created By: Brian Donovan and Ed Herro Cast: Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Guillaume Cyr

Maple syrup farmer Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale) gets more than she bargained for — but what might actually be everything her irritated self wants — after embarking on an elaborate heist. Co-produced by Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures company, The Sticky is based on Canada's real-life Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist.

'Secret Level'

Available: December 10, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Science Fiction, Adult Animated Created By: Tim Miller Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Heaven Hart, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Luna, Ariana Greenblatt, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Michael Beach, Emily Swallow, Claudia Doumit, Temuera Morrison, Ricky Whittle, Merle Dandridge, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey

Between Arcane and The Legend of Vox Machina, animated adaptations of famous games might be having a comeback. Boasting an all-star cast and hailing from the creators of Netflix's Love, Death, and Robots, Prime Video's Secret Level offers 15 anthology tales based in universes as diverse as God of War, Mega Man, and Warhammer 40K.

'Dream Productions'

Available: December 11, 2024, on Disney+ Genre: Comedy, Animated Created By: Mike Jones Cast: Paula Pell, Richard Ayoade, Amy Poehler, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki

Dream Productions takes the world of Inside Out and its profitable sequel on an imaginative, four-episode detour. Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) and other employees at Dream Productions help people "process" their emotions by creating their dreams and nightmares.

'Queer Eye'

Available: December 11, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Reality Created By: Mike Jones Cast: Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jeremiah Brent

Newcomer Jeremiah Brent joins the Fab Five as the beloved bunch continue their quest to improve the world, one heroic individual at a time.

'Bookie'

Available: December 12, 2024, on Max Genre: Comedy Created By: Chuck Lorre, Nick Bakay Cast: Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Maxim Swinton, Rob Corddry

The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre brings his and co-creator Nick Bakay's Max comedy, Bookie, back for a second season, as sports bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) juggles his associates and enemies.

'No Good Deed'

Available: December 12, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Comedy Created By: Liz Feldman Cast: Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu, Denis Leary, O-T Fagbenle, Matt Rogers, Anna Marie Horsford, Kate Moennig, Linda Lavin, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves

Househunting is no laughing matter — unless your series stars sitcom powerhouses Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, and Linda Cardellini, among other impressive names. Three hopeful home buyers are convinced that a "1920s Spanish-style villa" is their dream house, but the more they pursue their dreams, the more (darkly comedic) horrors they discover.

'The Bravest Knight'

Image via Hulu

Available: December 13, 2024, on Hulu Genre: Children's Animated, Fantasy, Adventure Created By: Daniel Errico Cast: T. R. Knight, Chance Hurstfield, Bobby Moynihan, Millie Davis, Wilson Cruz, Steven Weber, Teri Polo, Shannon Chan-Kent

Season 2 of the Hulu children's cartoon — praised for its openly gay protagonist — continues to follow the tales of Sir Cedric (T. R. Knight), a knight determined to be the bravest in the land.

'Dexter: Original Sin'

Available: December 15, 2024, on Showtime Genre: Crime Thriller Created By: Clyde Phillips Cast: Patrick Gibson, Michael C. Hall, Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, James Martinez, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Michelle Gellar

The original saga of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) might have ended almost 12 years ago, but as 2021's Dexter: New Blood proves, this story still has, well, new blood. Patrick Gibson steps into Hall's shoes as a younger version of the "good guy" serial killer during Dexter's early years with the Miami-Metro police.

'Beast Games'

Available: December 19, 2024, on Prime Video Genre: Reality Competition Created By: Jimmy Donaldson Cast: N/A

Jimmy Donaldson, more commonly known as the YouTube sensation MrBeast, shifts his work to Prime Video for a 10-episode reality series filled with intense competitions and over 1,000 contestants.

'Laid'

Available: December 19, 2024, on Peacock Genre: Romantic Comedy Created By: Nahnatchka Khan, Sally Bradford McKenna Cast: Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, Tommy Martinez

Everything Everywhere All at Once's Stephanie Hsu steps into the well-deserved spotlight as the lead of Laid, Peacock's "f***ed up" but "old-school, traditional romantic comedy," with Ruby (Hsu) forced to discover why all her ex-partners are dying gruesome deaths.

'Fast Friends'

Image via NBC

Available: December 19, 2024, on Max Genre: Reality Game Show Created By: N/A Cast: Whitney Cummings

Calling all Millennials: your time has come. Fast Friends pits Friends superfans against one another to see who knows the most trivia, and who can use their knowledge to win prizes, all while "reliv[ing] their favorite moments" from the classic sitcom.

'Virgin River'

Available: December 19, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Romantic Drama Created By: Sue Tenney Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Ben Hollingsworth, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure

After five seasons, Melinda (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) are finally getting married, but Season 6 heralds another landmark moment for Virgin River fans: a secondary love story in the form of flashbacks featuring Mel's parents.

'What If…?'

Available: December 22, 2024, on Disney+ Genre: Superhero, Animated, Adventure, Fantasy Created By: A. C. Bradley Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Mark Ruffalo, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Samuel L. Jackson, Seth Green, Laurence Fishburne, Dominique Thorne, Simu Liu, Hailee Steinfeld, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston

The third and final season of Marvel Animation's anthology series features as many unique scenarios as ever, led by a roster of MCU stars: Hayley Atwell, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, and Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few, as well as Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and X-Men '97's Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) as the Goddess of Thunder.

'Squid Game'

Available: December 26, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Drama, Thriller Created By: Hwang Dong-hyuk Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-shim, Lee David, Lee Jin-wook, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Won Ji-an, Park Gyu-young, Jeon Seok-ho, Kim Si-eun, Oh Dal-su

Last season, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) outlasted 455 other players to win the Squid Games. Back in the outside world, he lost almost everything that truly mattered. Squid Game's highly anticipated second season sees Gi-hun vow to destroy the cruel and deposit secret organization running the Games, even if it costs him his life.

'Maestro in Blue'

Image via Netflix

Available: December 3, 2024, on Netflix Genre: Crime Drama Created By: Christopher Papakaliatis Cast: Christoforos Papakaliatis, Klelia Andriolatou, Orestis Chalkias, Marisha Triantafyllidou, Fanis Mouratidis, Haris Alexiou, Yannis Tsortekis, Maria Kavoyianni. Yiorgos Benos, Antinoos Albanis, Dimitris Kitsos, Stefania Goulioti. Manfredi Saavedra

One of Netflix's Top 10 International shows, Maestro in Blue's third season will wrap up the story of Greek musician Orestis (Christopher Papakaliatis) and his multi-genre (crime, romance, and general drama) experiences on the island of Paxos.